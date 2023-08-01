Spirits high at Belfast Mela launch ahead of NI’s largest multicultural event

Nine-day arts festival showcases global cultures through food, dancing and more all over the city

Launch of Belfast Mela – one of the largest arts festivals in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s largest multicultural event will see thousands visit Belfast to celebrate diversity.

The 17th Belfast Mela, which will run from Saturday, August 19, to Sunday, August 27, will showcase global cultures through food, dancing and more all over the city.

More than 1,500 people are due to take part in the festivities, showing off their talents and countries’ passions.

Music from Angola to Brazil will be played, combined with traditional Indian dancing.

Events on offer include the Mela Carnival (Saturday, August 19) and the Mela Day at Botanic Gardens (Sunday, August 27).

Today’s launch event at The Dark Horse in Belfast saw South Asian Dance Academy’s Leyla Gailus exhibit a range of Asian dances.

Music from Belfast-based band Utropiks, who describe their style as Afro-Brazilian, played a combination of Samba and Portuguese music.

Displayed in front of the backdrop of Indian umbrellas decorated all over the yard of The Dark Horse, the attendees began to get into the spirit of the festival.

The preview event included several colourful characters in traditional ethic dresses.

Nisha Tandon, CEO of ArtsEkta, Ryan Murphy, Lord Mayor of Belfast, and Jayne Brady, head of Northern Ireland Civil Service (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Ryan Murphy, said: “The Belfast Mela Festival encapsulates our city and its welcoming spirit, while also celebrating the diverse, dynamic and fantastic mix of cultural diversity.

“The nine-day festival is an important platform that will allow minority ethnic communities to share and express their identity and embodies our collective vision for a shared future in Belfast.

“The programme this year will feature outdoor events, walking tours, dance and theatre screenings, finishing off with the much-loved festival finale at Botanic Gardens.

“I would encourage everyone in Belfast to enjoy the annual Mela extravaganza of colour and celebrate our vibrant, diverse and creative city.”

Nisha Tandon CEO of ArtsEkta, Israh Castro from Utropiks, Stephen Begg performer, Yamara Lone from Utropiks and Leyla Gallius (ArtsEkta dancer) at the launch of the Belfast Mela Festival at Commercial court in Belfast (PA)

Dr Nisha Tandon, founder of Belfast Mela and chief executive of ArtsEkta, described the festival as a highlight of her year.

“It is going to be a fun family event where there are going to be lots and lots of things about art, dance, music, food, wellbeing and climate,” said Dr Tandon.

When asked for her favourite event in the programme, Dr Tandon said she is most excited about the Orchestral Qawwali Concert.

Gilly Campbell, director of arts development at Arts Council of Northern Ireland, is very excited to see the festival return for another year, describing it as a celebration of all the arts.

“It’s a great showcase for arts from different backgrounds and arts from different cultures,” said Ms Campbell, adding that “it showcases Northern Ireland for being a much more progressive, vibrant society”.

She added: “There are lots of other people living here now who are contributing to society, contributing to the economy, to education, but, more importantly, to the arts,” she said.

“The arts are a more contemporary platform now to showcase arts from different communities.”

Singing group Utropiks, which comprises Angolan Yamara Ione and Brazilian Israh Castro, will be performing at the festival for the first time.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting,” Ione said.

“As the duo Utropiks, it is going to be our first time [playing Belfast Mela]. We are really excited to go and celebrate different cultures in Belfast.”

For Castro, however, this will not his first Belfast Mela.

Describing his previous experiences as fun, he too is excited for this year’s festival.

Castro said: “It is such a great time… It is good to see this [event] of multicultural vibes over here.

“We feel very welcome over here.”

Israh Castro and Yamara Ione of Utropiks performing at the launch of the 2023 Belfast Mela Festival (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

For more information on Belfast Mela, visit belfastmela.org.uk