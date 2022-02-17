Springing back: Festival hosts more than 150 events

Booked up: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl at the launch of the Feile an Earraigh Spring Programme at the James Connolly Visitor Centre. Credit: Colm Lenaghan

The team behind west Belfast’s Feile an Earraigh have promised the biggest ever line-up as the annual spring festival was launched yesterday.

The launch took place at The James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road, with speakers including Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, and Arts Council Chief Executive Roisin MacDonough.

Feile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble spoke at the launch and explained that over 150 events will take place at the festival.

“Feile an Earraigh is programmed to coincide with the celebration of our patron saint, St Patrick,” he said.

“This year’s Feile an Earraigh delivers a wonderful mix of traditional music, concerts, talks, tours, book launches, family events, International Women’s Day events, and St Patrick’s Day related arts and cultural events.

“At Feile an Earraigh, it’s not just about the tunes — it’s also about the warm and welcoming atmosphere that awaits locals and visitors alike.”

Communities Minister Ms Hargey said she was extremely pleased to welcome the full return of the festival after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, I am particularly delighted to launch this full programme of events which reaches out to everyone — our local community, our visitors and the wider international audience,” she said. “It is important that my department supports this festival.

“The range of events in the programme showcases what we have to offer — the talent, the energy, and the creativity of those who, through performance, celebrate our arts and contribute to our social, economic and cultural fabric.

“We all know the importance of the arts and the transformative role they can play in communities — engaging minds at an early age, respecting diversity, building social cohesion.

“I look forward to attending the festival and I am proud to continue to do what I can to support Feile and the arts.”

This year’s festival will take place from March 1 to March 19.