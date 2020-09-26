State of the arts: £29m lifeline for Northern Ireland's cultural sector may be too little, too late for many

The Government finally announced a £29m lifeline for NI's cultural sector this week. But, for many, it's too little, too late. Mark Bain reports

Once upon a time, we enjoyed a night out at the theatre, a live music gig in a crowded venue, experienced the anticipation as the lights went down and the curtains drew back. The show must go on, those in the profession have always said. Except now, when someone tells you to stop.