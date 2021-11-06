Talented artists make exhibition of themselves

There are no coronavirus tea cosies on show this year, but the Royal Ulster Academy of Arts’ 140th annual exhibition remains one of the most eagerly awaited events in Northern Ireland’s cultural calendar.

The Ulster Museum opened its doors to this year’s artwork collection comprising 269 exhibits last weekend and they will be showcased until the second week of the new year.

Must-sees include ‘Thaw’, a mixed media offering by Belfast artist Cara Gordon, and ‘Mateusz’, an acrylic on canvas creation by Ciaran Gallagher.

Ms Gordon said she was “surprised but obviously absolutely delighted” to receive an award for her craft.

“It means a lot to me in terms of recognition and encouragement, especially after working in more isolated conditions during the coronavirus pandemic when at times it was difficult to sustain a regular working practice,” she said, adding: “Awards like this mean a lot to artists.”

Fatima Hussan, who won the Young Artist award for ‘Malka e Jahan’, said her painting is “a prime example of the portrayal of a stereotypical feminine form in a fundamentally masculine setting”.

“My painting showcases the power struggle between men and women within South Asian society,” she said. “The compositional interpretation is left to the audience, inviting further discussion into the subversion of traditional stereotypes.”

RUA president Dan Dowling described this year’s artwork collection as “a stunning exhibition from all disciplines”.

“This year the standard of submissions was excellent and wide-ranging, which made the democratic selection process all the more challenging,” he added.

The exhibition can be viewed in person or online via a beautiful new virtual experience created by Paul Marshall.

Dr Suzanne Lyle, head of visual arts at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said the annual RUA exhibition was “a bright light in the arts calendar”.

“It offers a vital showcasing platform for emerging artists to have their work seen and celebrated alongside work by more established artists, which can often bolster their artistic careers,” she said.

Johnny Hanna, partner-in-charge at KPMG, said visitors won’t be disappointed with the quality and variety of artwork on display.

“The last 19 months have been particularly challenging for the arts and support for the sector has never been more important,” he said.

“We hope that our very positive experience of working with the RUA since 2008 will encourage other businesses to explore similar opportunities.”

The RUA exhibition showcases painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and video.

Some of the works reflect the times we are living and allude to isolation, social distancing and surviving in Covid times.

Others share deep messages with hope, humour, passion and integrity.

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy of Arts (RUA) is the largest and longest established body of practising visual artists in Northern Ireland.

It attracts thousands of entries from all over the island of Ireland and further afield.

Among last year’s exhibits was Amanda Croft’s quirky ‘Tea in the time of Coronavirus’ knitted submission.

Visit the exhibition at the Ulster Museum, Stranmillis, Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 5pm.