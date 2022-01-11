Teenage kicks and tatey bread – Tony Macaulay’s second memoir to be turned into a musical, with a great opportunity for a rising star

Dough ray me: Singer-songwriter Duke Special (left) with Tony Macaulay, whose second memoir, Breadboy, has been turned into a musical. Credit: Brian Morrison

The hunt is on to find the greatest thing since sliced bread for a new musical adaptation of a Belfast man’s second memoir.

And author Tony Macaulay is hopeful that a young unknown talent from the west of the city will rise to the challenge and star in the show.

Following the huge success of the stage production based on Macaulay’s first memoir Paperboy, the British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is now casting for the musical Breadboy, a reworking of the writer’s second memoir, which explores what the Paperboy did a few years on.

While Paperboy was set in 1975 when the author had just turned 12 and had bagged himself a new job selling the Belfast Telegraph, Breadboy takes place in 1977. The Troubles are still raging around him but the author has been ‘headhunted’ and is now working as a breadboy in the last Ormo mini-shop, delivering bread to the residents of the Upper Shankill on Saturday mornings.

Elvis Presley has just died, Saturday Night Fever and Grease are huge hits at the cinema and Princess Leia is the breadboy’s big crush.

The musical version of Paperboy had two sell-out runs at the Lyric Theatre in the summers of 2018 and 2019 and the Breadboy production is set to run at the same venue from July 28 to July 31, 2022.

British Music Youth Theatre is on the look-out for someone to play the lead role as well as other parts and Macaulay says he hopes a raw talent from the area he grew up in makes use of the golden opportunity.

“When BYMT were holding auditions for the Paperboy, they got a great young lad from Killinchy called Sam Gibson and a girl called Erin Ryder who played my girlfriend,” said Macaulay.

“This time we’re looking for a boy aged between 14 and 17 to play the teenage Tony. We’d love to see young people who can sing, dance and act and the roles will be cast depending on their strengths.

“They’ll be casting the net in Dublin, Derry and at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. But I love the fact they’re holding auditions on the Shankill and Falls Roads.

“I truly believe there are youngsters in the communities I came from who have raw talent that maybe hasn’t yet been discovered and I would love to see them getting opportunities like these.”

Specialising in creating new music theatre, BYMT works with leading industry professionals to offer high-quality training for young singers, actors, dancers and musicians as well as emerging artists and stage technicians. Platinum-selling local singer/songwriter Duke Special and Derry-born comedian Andrew Doyle will be part of the creative team bringing Macaulay’s much-loved memoir to life. Both worked on Paperboy too, with Duke Special, aka Peter Wilson, composing the music and Doyle writing the lyrics.

“I’ve heard demos of the songs and they are genius,” said Macaulay. “They completely capture the era and Peter has clearly studied disco.

“One song, in particular, is the perfect disco tune, I think. It’s called Disco Days and to me, it’s a hit song.

“As well as the original music, there’s a bit of Abba, the BeeGees and punk rock thrown in. A lot of the story is set at the Westie disco which my parents ran and where my dad was the DJ.

“Everyone was trying to be like John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever back then.”

There’s also a nod to West Side Story in the musical, where Tony gets to revisit a stage show he appeared in while a pupil at Belfast Royal Academy. And much like Paperboy, there’s a love interest too.

“I’ve called her Judy Carlton. That’s not really her name but it’s close,” he said.

“She knows who she is.”

The story also focuses on his big promotion to breadboy, delivering baps and buns to the residents around the top of the Shankill Road, Woodvale, Glencairn and Springmartin.

“I was just a teenage boy growing up and trying to come to terms with life in this divided city,” he said.

“My family were trying to keep us safe and I was trying to work out what it was all about, when all I was really interested in was my wee job, science fiction, Star Wars and girls.”

It is hoped that Paperboy might yet still get to tour the States, where there is much interest in Belfast and the stories of ordinary people living through strife. Macaulay says he hasn’t yet seen Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast but is looking forward to watching it.

There has been interest too in Paperboy as a film and before lockdown hit, a big screen adaptation went into pre-production. Macaulay even brought the American director on a paper round to give him an insight into the world of the old Belfast Telegraph paperboys.

“There was a bit of momentum then, but it was delayed because of Covid,” said Macaulay.

“I read the script and it was wonderful; very respectful of my story. And it’s the same with the musical.

“I’m delighted with the show. It is truly authentic.”

Auditions will take place in Dublin on January 30, venue to be confirmed, at St Cecilia’s House, Derry on February 5, Lyric Theatre, Belfast on February 6 and at the Spectrum Centre, Shankill Road and Falls Road Leisure Centre, Falls Road, on February 18.