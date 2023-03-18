The mum and daughter behind Foyle School of Speech and Drama: ‘I didn’t choose the school, it choose me’

Blathnaid Biddle and Sandra going over the final notes for the Children's Showcase

More than 30 years ago two things happened in the course of one woman’s life that would benefit countless children in the decades to come. Her second daughter was born and she also conceived the idea for the Foyle School of Speech and Drama.

Derry teacher Sandra Biddle MBE had waited patiently for the arrival of her baby girl, Blathnaid. The pregnancy had also given her time to plan for the birth of a school that would create youngsters adept in the art of performance. The notion, like the founder, was ingenious.

Since 1991, each pupil at the Foyle School of Speech and Drama has graduated with the belief that they are brilliant and that they can achieve anything they set out to accomplish.

As with many of the best ideas, the notion behind the undertaking was straightforward.

“In truth I didn’t choose the school, it choose me. Life intervened and as my late mum would have said God had a plan for me,” says Sandra.

“I knew that being a mammy would be my greatest job in life. But I had seen in some of my students at Magee a lack of belief in themselves and low self-esteem. I knew that with nurture and support this could change and began to think that if they’d had something when they were younger, their confidence and ability to communicate would have grown.”

Blissfully unaware and perhaps by osmosis, baby Blathnaid was quietly in tune with her mother’s concept for the new venture. She would become the middle child to parents that encouraged each of their children to find their own path and follow it.

Blathnaid’s path would lead her in several directions to a variety of places but ultimately back to her mother’s side helping her to run what is now regarded as a maiden city institution.

The school started in a modest way. Sandra approached Father Con McLaughlin who was then in charge of St Columb’s Hall on Newmarket and Orchard Street in the city and he agreed to hire her a room for the fledgling venture. Her first class had four pupils. By the next week there were eight youngsters and as time passed the numbers continued to multiply.

Having grown up in a family of singers and dancers, Sandra developed a lifelong love of poetry and drama which she felt sure would combine well with her educational and teaching skills to create the desired effect.

“I believed I had something to offer. Now with my own children I could see how important it was to foster and grow their self-confidence from an early age,” she says.

“I wanted to share that belief with other young girls and boys in a fun educational environment.”

Blathnaid Biddle and Sandra going over the final notes for the Children's Showcase

Hugging her mother’s skirts, at just three, Blathnaid joined the Primary One class at the new arts school. She was a shy child and had a slight speech impediment but that didn’t stop her reciting her first poem to an audience in the new home for the school at the Foyle Arts Centre.

“It was called The Queen Bee and was doubly daunting as I was following in the footsteps of my older sister who was already an accomplished performer and a natural on stage,” says Blathnaid.

“When my younger sister came along she was all singing and all dancing too — and then there was me in the middle of these two stars.”

Sandra was well aware of the stigma attached to the middle child and kept a careful eye on the daughter she felt was determined to find her own way.

“Blathnaid was without a doubt the easiest, most uncomplicated child to rear. She was quiet and very gentle and loving to everyone she came in contact with.

“We worried about her speech when she was a toddler and she had some speech therapy sessions. In hindsight I truly believe she just needed to find her place in the family dynamics. And when she found it, those quiet early years very quickly became a thing of the past.”

Resolute and perhaps channelling her mother’s spirit, young Blathnaid practised her poems and took part in group dramas which helped to build her skills and self assurance.

“Growing up in our house was a lot of fun. We were always putting on shows and giving performances when we had a spare minute,” she says.

She went to St Patrick’s Primary School and then on to Lumen Christi College in Bishop Street in the city. It was here that her creative flare was quickly recognised and encouraged to great effect. A talented artist, her work is proudly displayed in many friends’ and family houses.

“As I developed my own artistic style, my confidence grew. Soon I was in the prizes at the feis and getting top marks in my Speech and Drama Grades.

“Taking part in the touring west end shows of Annie, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Evita encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and live in the moment.”

In their different ways, mother and daughter were singing from the same hymn sheet, in perfect harmony and innately proud of each other.

Looking back Blathnaid says: “These opportunities were given to me by someone who empowered children and young people. I knew from a young age that I wanted to become someone just like that. My mum was always my mum but she was also my teacher. When I was asking for advice on any pieces of my work, she’d look at me with a glint in her eye and say, ‘Do you want a mummy or teacher response?’”

Simultaneously, Sandra was beginning to think that her daughter might well follow her into the teaching profession, saying: “With hindsight, I can see how her creativity led to the realisation that a career in education could combine all her skills and knowledge. She went to Glasgow to study for her degree. I encouraged all the girls to go away. I wanted them to see the world, to live independently and to know that as young adults they could make it on their own.”

After graduation, Blathnaid travelled by train across Europe, spent time in America and then worked in Dubai for a year. At Christmas and Easter she came home to help with the much anticipated annual Foyle School of Speech and Drama shows and the Derry Feis.

Finally, four years ago she returned to her hometown determined to find a teaching position. Serendipitously, Long Tower Primary School, where her grandfather had once been a pupil, was advertising for a new permanent member of staff and her application was successful.

She is now the co-lead on the school’s literacy programme and uses her speech and drama experience in the classroom to help her pupils become more confident.

Following in her mother’s talented footsteps she produces the annual nativity plays, the end of year school productions and coaches individual youngsters in verse speaking for the Derry Feis. Blathnaid has nothing but admiration for all that her mother has achieved.

The Year 10 Group present ‘The Greatest Showman’ during Saturday’s Foyle School of Speech and Drama Christmas Show

“Helping Mum to run the school in the Millennium Forum now is a great joy in my life,” she says.

“I love watching this amazing teacher still working, still believing and still empowering all the boys and girls who come through her door. Watching her is like taking part in a workshop. Every week I learn something new. We have a great relationship, always learning from each other. Some would say I’m her favourite. Sure who am I to disagree?’

Naturally the unassuming senior Biddle insists that she has no favourites and is entirely objective. But undoubtedly she is equally proud of what her daughter and professional colleague has accomplished.

‘’Everyone has their own purpose in life and I think Blathnaid has found hers.

“She has that love for children and like me, the belief that through reading, making up poems and short dramas, children can grow in fortitude, vision and faith in themselves.

“She may not be that quiet, shy child anymore but she is still that kind, loving gentle girl who has become an amazing, well-respected young teacher. I am so very proud to call her my middle girl and my treasured daughter.’’

Perhaps it is unsurprising and entirely appropriate that on the Foyle School of Speech and Drama website the words of Mother Teresa, a woman revered throughout the world for her acts of kindness, are referred to: “Let us make one point, that we meet each other with a smile, when it is difficult to smile. Smile at each other, make time for each other in your family.”

This is a mantra that has long been adhered to in the Biddle family. It is also at the core of a dynamic organisation with a huge heart led by a mother and daughter who have had a twinkle in their eyes since the moment they met each other in a maternity ward 32 years ago.

