Three NI artists go head to head for the chance to create new piece of public art

Hopefuls will compete in NI heat of Landmark series on Sky Arts

Three artists from Northern Ireland will compete for the chance to create the UK’s next major landmark on Sky Arts’ ‘Landmark’ show.

Hosted by Gemma Cairney, Landmark sees three artists from different regions in the UK go head-to-head for the £200,000 funding to create a permanent piece of public art in 2021’s UK City of Culture, Coventry.

Photographer Stephen Wilson, inventor Paddy Bloomer and sculptor Ellie Niblock will star in Monday night’s Northern Ireland heat — the fifth in the series.

Each artist was given £25,000 to create a temporary piece of public art to submit to the judges. The winner will then move on to the grand final.

Mr Wilson from Lisburn explained the call was put out to artists last year to create a piece of public art that would be relevant to their region.

His project focused on the stories of those who lived or grew up near Belfast’s peace walls.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all artists were to create their entries indoors.

Mr Wilson had originally planned to paste portraits of those he spoke to on the peace walls but he instead asked the company responsible for the structures to create his own miniature wall.

“We used the fences that are used in the peace walls to construct a 3D 15m long, two metres high fence,” he said.

“I could then put my photographs on those so then I got my photographs, cut and converted them into dots, and got a company near Crumlin to carve them into wood. They drilled these little holes into the wood and it was painted grey to make it look like concrete.”

Mr Wilson then created an app where users aim their camera at the picture which brings you to his website to hear the interviewees stories.

“It was very interesting because you would speak to somebody and they would tell you their story,” he said.

“One woman who lived in the New Lodge said, ‘It was really rough during the 70s and 80s. It was terrible, you couldn't go out your front door without the Army going up and down and they're bursting into your house, but it’s got a lot better since the Good Friday Agreement.’

“In the very next picture beside her is another woman, who lived a few streets away in the New Lodge, who said, ‘Back in the 70s and 80s it was great. Everybody was friendly and everybody got along. Nowadays it’s terrible. You can’t leave your front door without people out rioting.’”

Meanwhile, east Belfast sculptor Ms Niblock paid tribute to her family’s history of working in the city’s shipyard.

She built an incredible 174 sculptures to represent the number of ships built for the Royal Navy by Harland and Wolff in Belfast between 1868 and 1969.

“I interviewed my dad who worked there when he was young and he told me his stories, which gave me the inspiration,” explained Ms Niblock.

“I used a lot of yellow because I was referencing back to the Harland and Wolff cranes.

“It was an amazing experience. It just all went so quickly because we had two weeks to built our pieces and obviously making 174 individual pieces was challenging.

“I loved it and to get such a big budget was incredible to realise something really big.”

Mr Wilson’s, Ms Niblock’s and Mr Bloomer’s pieces are all on view at the FE McWilliam Gallery in Banbridge. Landmark is available to watch on Monday on Sky Arts at 8pm.