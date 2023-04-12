‘Time Belfast drew a lot more plaudits for amazing artistic talent’ says illustrator

Award-winning children’s book illustrator is keen to champion ‘under-appreciated’ sector

An award-winning Belfast illustrator has called on the public to “embrace local artists”.

Aaron Cushley, who won the Royal Society’s Young People’s Book Prize in 2022 alongside Armagh author Jackie McCann for If The World Were 100 People, believes artistic talent in Belfast is under-appreciated.

He said: “There’s a lot of artists and illustrators that aren’t recognised for how great they are.

“There is a lot of really great talent on your doorstep, a lot of people don’t really know it.

“It’s nice to just adventure round the town, go into a bookshop and look at the illustration, go outside and look at the murals, because the likelihood is the person that made that art could be living just down the street from you.

“There is something so lovely about homegrown artists — they walk down the same streets as you and they live in your community, so they relate to you a lot more, and you relate to them.

“It isn’t someone from the other side of the country, it’s someone you might bump into in the street, and some artists from here are achieving so much at the minute.”

Aaron was presented with his Young People’s Book Prize over Zoom last month.

He revealed: “I didn’t really think much about it, and then we were there and listening to all the others talk about their books.

“I kept thinking: ‘They will win, or they might win’.

“The more it went on, the more the ‘imposter syndrome’ kicked in, and I thought: ‘We aren’t winning’. But then we did.”

The cover of If The World Were 100 People

Despite his pride at the prestigious award, Aaron is his own biggest critic.

“I think it comes from my family, they have always kept me down to earth,” he explained.

“I did If The World Were 100 People during lockdown.

“With other work, you would have had other people to show it to and ask for feedback.

“I only really had myself to impress, so I was very hard on myself with it.”

That project was particularly special — not only because it won an accolade, but because of the message behind it.

Aaron added: “I felt If The World Were 100 People was a brilliant project to take part in as it really helped explain to children what the world is really like in a way that’s easier to understand.

“It’s really good to see children looking at the book and reading it and having an interest in something that you have been a part of.”

While the pandemic was tough for many youngsters, he feels there were some positives as regards children’s literature.

Aaron Cushley's illustrations

He added: “I think during the lockdown everyone kind of realised that we don’t want to have our children watching TV all the time.

“We want to invest in books and get children interested in books, so I think in that sense a lot more work became available.

“I’ve actually started to take my notebook with me everywhere I go... you might just be walking around and then you’ll get a burst of inspiration and by the time you get home there are 10 more things in your head.

“So, now I have a book with me all the time and it is really handy because, once I think of something, I can automatically just jot it down.”

Some of Aaron Cushley's art

As for those who inform his work, the Ulster University Belfast School of Art graduate said: “There are a lot of talented artists from here. I’d take inspiration from Ashling Lindsay, Barry Falls and loads more.

“There’s so much talent that came out of art college and we are all friendly.

“One thing that is lovely about the art scene in Northern Ireland is that we all know each other, and if you don’t know someone, you soon get to know them.

“As you progress in your career, the world just gets a bit smaller.

“For now, I’m just going to enjoy doing what I’m doing, and hope people keep enjoying it.”