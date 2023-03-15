Trailer released for Northern Ireland-based cop drama Blue Lights

The show is co-written by Belfast duo Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

The trailer for a new police drama set in Northern Ireland and written by two local screenwriters has been aired ahead of its full release at the end of March.

Blue Lights has been co-written by NI duo Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who previously worked together on the critically acclaimed The Salisbury Poisonings, which told the true story of the public health response to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal with nerve agent Novichock in 2018.

Set in contemporary Belfast, the new drama follows a number of probationary police officers working in a city where being a frontline cop comes with its own unique set of pressures and dangers.

As they learn the basics of the profession, the new officers have to come to terms with the constant threat factor. In an often chaotic environment, the characters have just a few crucial months in which they attempt to make it as police officers.

Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Good Omens), Martin McCann (Marcella, Sentinel), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Fortitude), Katherine Devlin (The Dig, Vikings) and newcomer Nathan Braniff will lead the cast alongside John Lynch (Tin Star, The Fall), Jonathan Harden (Time, Unforgotten) and Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London).

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Grace (Siân Brooke), a mother of a teenage boy, has made the decision in her 40’s to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Having previously worked in social care she straddles a fine line between the personal and professional. It’s the biggest gamble of her life, and just a few weeks into the job, she’s making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet.

Siân said she was thrilled to take on a role in the programme.

"There is something incredibly special that Declan and Adam have crafted in these scripts and I was hooked from the very first page. Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time,” she said.

Her fellow rookies are Annie (Katherine Devlin), who struggles with the fact that her chosen path may mean having to leave everything she’s ever known behind, and Tommy (Nathan Braniff), who is desperate to prove himself, despite being disastrously inept at the practical side of frontline response policing.

Screenwriters Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson

Writer Declan Lawn, who shared details of the trailer on Twitter, said the programme was about exploring his home city.

"Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can,” he said.

"We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”

The six-part original drama will air its first episode on BBC One on Monday March 27 at 9.00pm, with the series also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.