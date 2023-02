Tyrone man juggling life as a teacher and star of the musical stage

Daniel Donnelly talks about playing the lead role in Blood Upon The Rose for six years while also being school master

Daniel Donnelly and co-star Lauren McCrory with Rod Stewart, who famously recorded a version of the song Grace, which is about the doomed love story Blood Upon The Rose is based on

Jessica Rice Belfast Telegraph Mon 27 Feb 2023 at 07:40