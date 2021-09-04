Ulster Orchestra announces new season with special concert

The Ulster Orchestra has announced the start of its new 2021-2022 season with a special opening concert in the Ulster Hall.

The concert on Friday September 24 will feature its new Chief Conductor Daniele Rustioni, and will include a popular programme of music by Dvorak and Brahms as well as that of the lesser-known 19th century French composer Louise Farrenc.

In an online statement to subscribers and supporters, the Orchestra’s management said: “We’ve missed you. It’s been a long time coming, but we are absolutely delighted to tell you that we can once again offer wonderful concerts for you to enjoy. It has been too long since the wider Ulster Orchestra family last gathered together to share great music. Our special concert on 24 September will be an Ulster Hall homecoming unlike any other.”

The Opening Concert will be socially-distanced and only 300 tickets are being made available.

The management also announced: “We have decided to split the remaining season to be able to respond to the ever-changing restrictions, so five more concerts will follow between October and December. These will go on sale from 5pm on Friday 10 September, and we will provide more details next week.

“Finally we are planning our usual Christmas Festivities, but without further updates on restrictions, we will delay putting these on sale until a later date, but please keep an eye on upcoming newsletters for further details as we have them.”

The Orchestra spent time in the Waterfront Hall during the pandemic and recorded a series of concerts for the BBC 3 Radio national network, and featured among others its Chief Conductor Rustioni, as well as its Honorary Principal Guest Conductor Jac van Steen and the Ulster-born concert pianist Barry Douglas.

Booking opens online on Saturday September 4 at 10am and a special box-office phone number has been set up, and is open from 12-2pm from Monday to Friday at 02890334456. Booking is also available online at ulsterorchestra.org.uk.