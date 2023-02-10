What audiences can expect as Hunchback of Notre Dame comes to Belfast’s Grand Opera House

Director Kerry Rodgers explains why it’s still relevant today and how much she has loved working with the cast

Youth arts worker, drama teacher and freelance director Kerry Rodgers is in the process of bringing to life The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Belfast’s Grand Opera House for the first time from March 7-11. Kerry lives in Holywood with her two dogs, Pip and Koa, and her husband Adam who is the show’s musical director.

How important is it to put across the 15th century themes that are still relevant in 2023?

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a show that looks at some very current issues. It deals with inclusion and that’s a word we hear a lot of today.

We also examine themes such as faith, power, discrimination, isolation and sacrifice, but we do it in a way that will grip and entertain the audience.

This piece of theatre is all about acceptance of everyone, despite and because of their differences. It’s about celebrating all and allowing them the space to feel free in this world.

The show is about hope and love, a hope for a place and a society where everyone is welcomed.

What is the most challenging aspect of directing?

Each show has its own challenges, whether that be keeping to tight budgets and time frames or working with different groups, but I’d say the biggest and most rewarding challenge is to ensure everyone feels really valued, so they can be brave with their character choices. I think that is especially important when working with adults, younger people have a kind of unapologetic approach to performance whereas adults have years of being self-conscious to contend with.

It’s important that actors feel ownership of the piece and of their character, but that requires them to be brave and make strong choices. The cast in Hunchback have really pushed themselves outside of their boundaries and it has paid off. The safe and supportive environment we have created will help to make this an incredible show.

How important is choice of production and what goes into choosing a piece?

Belfast Operatic Company choose the shows themselves and they never shy away from big and challenging productions. Most recently they have done Sister Act, A Christmas Carol, Titanic, and they’ve delivered on each one. This has been my first opportunity to work with them, and when asked to direct, I was ecstatic. It is important to ensure that the show is suitable to my style and taste.

I try to choose shows that allow for an amount of freedom within the staging and ensure a massive amount of collaboration and inclusion with the ensemble and I’m getting that with Hunchback.

Sign language is part of what audiences can expect… what else?

Since Quasimodo has lived his life in the bell tower, he is understandably hearing impaired, it’s an important part of the story that can often get left out as it is challenging to illustrate in a theatre setting. It was an element of the story we were determined not to forget. The show is narrated by the Gargoyles of Notre Dame who watch on as the story unfolds and they communicate with Quasimodo in sign language throughout. I love it, it is a unique part of the show of which I am very proud.

This show is also written in story theatre style which means an ensemble of congregants narrate it and multi-role throughout.

What is it about directing that you love?

I love the collaborative process of directing, ensuring each person feels validated in their part. I also love to think outside the box and cater the piece more to my contemporary and creative style.

Is there a particular show you’d love to produce?

Hunchback is probably my dream show so I am really loving getting to do it, it’s so cleverly written and feels very important and relevant. It’s written exactly like the kind of show I love, feels current and breaks through some boundaries.

For over 60 years, Belfast Operatic Company, or BOC as they are more fondly known, has been delivering the best in musical theatre to audiences across Ireland. Based in Belfast, BOC is a diverse and inclusive mix of talent, who all come together to share the joy, spirit and sheer thrill of creative performance.

Although musical theatre has changed a lot, BOC’s ethos has remained the same — to bring the highest quality musical entertainment to audiences.

​The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be at the Grand Opera House from March 7-11 with performances at 7.30pm along with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. The show is recommended for those aged 12+. Ticket on sale now at goh.co.uk. For information on BOC, visit belfastoperatic.org.