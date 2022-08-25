You shall go to the ball: Cinderella is back as May McFettridge marks 32 years as panto dame

May McFettridge as Dame May McFetty, and Paddy Jenkins as Paddy McFetty in Cinderella.

Belfast’s favourite fairy godmother May McFettridge will celebrate a record-breaking 32 pantomime seasons this Christmas when the legend returns to the Grand Opera House stage in Cinderella.

More than 35,000 tickets have already been sold for the much-loved classic, which opens on Saturday, December 3 and runs until Sunday, January 15, 2023.

With an award-winning creative team at the helm, panto-goers can expect laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Joining May on stage will be Paddy Jenkins as Baron Hardup. The Opera House regular was last seen performing in the theatre in Give My Head pace back in March.

Also returning to the Grand Opera House panto will be Goldilocks and the Three Bears star Adam C Booth as Buttons, opposite Kia-Paris Walcott in the title role.

Jo Donnelly, who played Mummy Bear last year, is joined by Jolene O’Hara as the vile Wicked Stepsisters, and Lisburn’s Gyasi Sheppy, who landed his dream job as one of the presenters of CBeebies last year, plays Dandini.

Completing the line-up, Conor Headley, a graduate of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and a former participant of the Grand Opera House’s summer youth production, takes on the role of Prince Charming.

“Northern Ireland’s biggest Christmas show warrants a top-drawer cast and the best creative team to bring alive from page to stage the most magical pantomime of them all,” said Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House.

“Since the Theatre opened in 1895, generations of families have made the Grand Opera House pantomime part of their Christmas festivities, and with over 75,000 expected to attend during the six-week run, book your seats now otherwise not even your Fairy Godmother will be able to magic you a ticket!”

The Grand Opera House pantomime is staged by Olivier award-winning producer Michael Harrison on behalf of Crossroads, the biggest pantomime producer in the world.

As well as producing the recent production of Bedknobs and Broomsticks at the Grand Opera House, Michael has produced the current UK and Ireland tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, which runs at the theatre in October.

Cinderella is directed and choreographed by Jonny Bowles, who won Best Choreography for Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the 2022 Pantomime Awards, and lighting design is by Ben Cracknell.

Michael Harrison, producer of Cinderella, said: “We’re delighted today to be announcing such a fabulous cast for the Grand Opera House’s pantomime.

“We’re currently working on a script packed full of laughter for all the family and know that Crossroads’ pantomime in Belfast will be something very special for young and old alike.”

For the Grand Opera House pantomime performance schedule and tickets, visit: goh.co.uk