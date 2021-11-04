You shall go to the panto: Festive fun returns with Cinderella at the Waterfront

Showtime: Cinderella and the Dame promote this year’s Christmas panto at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast city centre yesterday. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Belfast city centre was transformed into a fairytale setting yesterday as Cinderella, the Dame and Buttons arrived with a magnificent horse-drawn carriage.

The spectacle announced the return of pantomime to the Waterfront Hall.

After the pandemic kept crowds away for nearly two years, families have once again been invited to enjoy the classic rags to riches tale of Cinders.

GBL Productions promises the glittering show will contain all the classic ingredients of the festive favourite, including “a fabulous cast, laugh-out-loud comedy, glittering scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses for all the family to enjoy”.

The Executive agreed to end a requirement for social distancing in theatres and other venues in September.

While there is no official limit on numbers for indoor gatherings, organisers are required to carry out a risk assessment and take all reasonable safety measures

Guidance on the Waterfront Hall website has said that all ticketholders over 18 must complete a Covid status check upon arrival.

Face coverings will also be mandatory inside the venue, including while seated, and can only be removed when eating or drinking.

This week Stormont’s Department of Health launched a new app allowing users to show their vaccination status.

The department said this would facilitate the “voluntary use” of vaccine checks in hospitality and entertainment venues.