Titanic Lego replica set to be released ahead of Christmas

Lego lovers are set to be given their chance to build Northern Ireland’s most famous ship, the Titanic, when it releases in time for Christmas.

The historic passenger liner, which infamously sunk on its maiden 1912 voyage to New York after striking an iceberg, is being released featuring more than 9,000 pieces.

While the actual White Star Line vessel might have cost £1.5 million to build over 100 years ago in Harland and Wolff, the Lego version will set people back a slightly more modest £569.99 when it is available for order on November 1.

Prior to this model, the only ‘official’ replica Titanic that could be built from similar bricks was made by Lego Polish rival Cobi – at a mere 722 pieces.

The impressive Lego replica of the ship is described as a “faithful recreation” of the Titanic, with the 1:200 scale model designed in 3 sections.

The viewable cross section reveals interior details like the first-class dining room, the grand staircases, one of the boiler rooms and many cabins from the different passenger classes.

It will also allow people get a glimpse directly inside the Titanic and bring the luxurious ship to life by recreating details such as the bridge, promenade deck, reading lounge and swimming pool.

There are also 300 portholes included in the model, alongside lifeboats, benches and a cargo crane, to give a full authentic recreation, with functional features including anchors that can be raised and lowered and a mechanism for adjusting the tension of the lines that run between its masts.

At 135cm long, at least the Lego version of the ship will fit much more conveniently on a display table compared to the mammoth 269 metre length of the real thing.

Earlier this year a teacher completed one which used 25,000 bricks and captured every detail of the luxury liner — right down the iceberg which sank it on his catastrophic maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in April 1912, with the loss of 1,500 lives.

Three sections of the ship Credit: Lego

Niklaus Meier (31), from Lucerne, Switzerland, spent £2,400 on bricks and, with no instructions to follow, took eight weeks replicating the vessel in 1:145 scale.

The largest one, however, was revealed last year — a stunning 26ft long replica built by an autistic boy from Iceland.

Unlike Mr Meier, Brynjar Karl Birgisson (15) used actual blueprints of the White Star luxury ship to decide how many Lego bricks it would require.