Tony Hadley pays tribute to Antrim Area Hospital staff in first update after being rushed to hospital during Larne concert

Tony Hadley began feeling unwell during his sound check ahead of his headline show in Larne last week

Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley has paid tribute to the staff of Antrim Area Hospital in his first update since he rushed to hospital following his sound check at Co Antrim music festival.

The 80s icon was initially supposed to headline the Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon Live Lounge last Sunday.

However just moments after he completed a sound check at the event and a meet and greet with fans, he was advised to go to hospital by an on-site ambulance crew after becoming unwell.

In a video shared to Instagram on Saturday, the singer revealed he was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and paid tribute to NHS staff who are helping him recover.

"As quite a few of your aware I had a little operation in Calabria a few weeks ago, and then it was off to Antrim where I was doing an acoustic session in Larne,” he said in the video.

"I’m so sorry I couldn’t take to the stage as I took a slight turn for the worse and ended up in Antrim Hospital, the staff there were amazing and thank you so much for looking after me.

"(I’m) back home now and all is good. Went to the Wickham hospital yesterday, who are now looking after me, and the staff equally are amazing.

“I’m on the mend, everything is okay and thank you all for your love and kind wishes...I’ll see you all soon.”

Last week’s cancelled gig comes just weeks after 63-year-old Hadley took to social media website X (formerly Twitter) to reveal he had undergone surgery in Italy following a serious fall.

Prior to his scheduled appearance in Larne, the True singer had also cancelled a scheduled appearance at Let’s Rock Norwich las month due to accessibility concerns.

Images from his sound check in Larne show Hadley wearing a large leg brace alongside multiple bandages.

Due to his last minute absence at the Larne event, the singer’s spot was replaced with an extended performance by guitarist and singer Brendan Quinn alongside fiddle player Ciara Maguire.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week, Mr Quinn said he admired Hadley but noticed he appeared to be in pain after his sound check was complete.

“He and his band sounded great during their sound check, but when (Hadley) was on stage, he had to use a seat. You can see he was in a considerable amount of pain and was clearly trying his best to soldier on through it.”

Hadley will next embark on a UK tour in March with shows in London, Liverpool and Ipswich.