Top artists and emerging talent set for ‘unforgettable’ AVA music festival

Four stages at two-day Titanic slipways event

An internationally renowned electronic music festival is due to take place on Belfast’s iconic Titanic slipways this weekend with event organisers promising an unforgettable show.

AVA (Audio Visual Arts), now in its eighth year, has fast become one of the country’s leading music experiences with industry king-pin, Resident Advisor, describing it as “one of Europe’s smartest young festivals”.

This year’s festival and music conference is attracting top, Grammy-nominated international names such as Jon Hopkins, Mura Masa, Biig Pig and Floorplan as they play alongside some of Ireland’s best emerging talent.

Headliners, Bicep, are returning to home soil after finding worldwide success. Their 2021 record, Isles, reached No2 on the UK Album Chart and earned the duo several Brit Award nominations.

This will be their biggest show yet in Belfast, playing under the dramatic backdrop of Harland and Wolff’s cranes at Friday’s event.

AVA 2022 will see four distinct stages including BBC Introducing and Boiler Room — the YouTube channel broadcasts to three million subscribers and is considered a career high for any DJ in the game.

Belfast-born Mark Blair is making his Boiler Room debut this year, saying: “It’s something that all producers and DJs dream of, ever since they buy their first set of decks.

“I’ve been to every single BA stage at AVA since the festival began, dreaming of one day getting the opportunity to play.

“One of my worst fears was being offered a set, but in a different country or city. I think I would have had to refuse and hope that I’d get to play the AVA Boiler Room one day instead.

“Boiler Room gives you the opportunity to showcase your music on the world stage and is a rite of passage for any inspiring DJ. I just hope I don’t blow it.

“AVA has done wonders for my career. Being from Belfast and being associated with some of the top artists in the world, it really pushes my name to the front of the stack when it comes to international bookers looking for their next act.”

The two-day event is also set to see a record amount of visual artists with Dublin-based Algorithm working alongside the artists own teams, promising “something really different and exciting on the main stage this year”.

AVA Founder, Sarah McBriar, launched the festival at the age of 24 after working for the likes of Glastonbury, Warehouse Project and Manchester International Festival.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph she said: “The city is very supportive of wanting these sort of events, seeing them grow and develop well.

“To be honest I don’t think you ever really know how something’s going to work until you do it, but it was very much an instinct thing.

“I knew there was a lot of talent here, I was really aware of that.

“For me, I think Belfast and Northern Ireland lacked a more creative festival that was more focused on bringing new talent and international acts and platforming them on multiple stages.”

“I think everyone underestimates how much time it takes to organise a festival, it always blows people away, it actually takes a year… It’s a combination of us approaching international acts and them approaching us — sounds and artists that we want to build into the lineup and constantly evolving what we offer.”

In recent years the festival and music conference has expanded to London with satellite-events happening in Mumbai, Amsterdam, Dublin and Glasgow.

This year’s music conference, (Banana Block, May 2) will have industry experts holding talks on funding and promotion, amongst other skills.

Belfast talent, Holly Lester, will also be hosting a DJ Workshop alongside Resident Advisor. The event is free and suitable for an under-18 crowd.

AVA 2022 will also see the launch of an app for festival goers, a sustainable waste program and a partnership with GigBuddies NI charity — allowing special needs guests to bring alongside carers and supporters free of charge.

AVA 2022 takes place on Friday and Saturday with limited tickets still available www.avafestival.com