Trailer released as NI-born actor set to star in Aussie crime thriller

Bring Him To Me is in cinemas from November 2.

Movie fans have been given a sneak peak of NI-born actor Sam Neill’s latest film as the trailer for Aussie crime thriller Bring Him To Me has been released.

The movie, directed by Luke Sparke, also features Brothers and Sisters star Rachel Griffiths and Liam McIntyre who starred in The Flash.

Bring Him To Me also marks the feature debut of rising star Jamie Costa, who shot to viral fame in 2021 with his remarkable portrayal of Robin Williams in a proof-of-concept short film for a proposed biopic, as well as his Star Wars fan film Kenobi.

The plot delves into a murky underworld and tells the story of a getaway driver under orders from a crime boss who finds himself wrestling with his conscience while driving a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate.

Read more Set pictures from series 2 of BBC’s Blue Lights reveal possible new recruits

Written by Tom Evans, the script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s Casino in which Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go south.

The trailer features Neill (75) – who was born in Omagh, Co Tyrone – being robbed at gunpoint and warning those responsible that they will struggle to get away with it.

Neill moved to New Zealand with his family in 1954, and had his first hit with his appearance in the 1977 film Sleeping Dogs.

NI-born actor Sam Neill

He is renowned for his role as Dr Alan Grant in 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, a role he reprised in Jurassic Park II (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Outside of film, Neill has appeared in numerous television series including Reilly, Ace of Spies (1983), The Simpsons (1994), Merlin (1998), The Tudors (2007), Crusoe (2008–2010), Happy Town (2010), Alcatraz (2012), Peaky Blinders (2013–2014), and Rick and Morty (2019).

The actor raised eyebrows in July when he became the latest celebrity to announce their exit from social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

He announced the news on his own account @TwoPaddocks, posting a video of himself waving goodbye to his followers.

Read more Foy Vance happy to share the spotlight with megastar pal Ed Sheeran

In a brief farewell message, Neill said he would still be active on Meta platform Instagram.

"My friends, I’m just going to walk quietly away from Twitter for now,” he said.

"I am not happy with what’s happened at Twitter and I’m not happy to be in a place that is so angry and divisive.

"But I’ll still be alive on Instagram. And I miss my blue tick!”