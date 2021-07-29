Tributes paid to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill who has died at 72

Tributes have been paid to ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who has died aged 72 after more than 50 years with the Texan rockers.

In a statement, surviving members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said they were saddened that their “compadre” passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C’. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Joining ‘That Little Ol’ Band from Texas’ in 1971, he was behind some of the groups biggest hits like Gimme All Your Lovin’ and Tush.

Alongside guitarist Gibbons, his trademark look of a long beard and sunglasses also made the group instantly recognisable.

ZZ Top last played Ireland at a show in Dublin in 2017, and in recent weeks the bass player was forced to miss a tour due to a hip injury.

His cause of death remains unknown at this stage.