Two-thirds of NI households use streaming services, says Ofcom report

Just over two-thirds of households in Northern Ireland use streaming services, it has emerged, with Netflix being the most popular.

Some 68% of households here used at least one of these services in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest Ofcom Media Nations report.

This represents a slight decrease (down from 70%) in those reporting using a streaming service over the same period in 2022.

Of all the subscription video on demand (SVoD) services, Netflix came out on top here, with 69% of households using the streaming giant from the beginning of January to the end of March. Amazon Prime Video came in second (56% viewership), followed by Disney+, to which 39% of people here subscribed.

Sky on Demand or Sky Go was used by 27% of households, while 12% subscribed to Apple TV during the first quarter of the year.

Ofcom’s public service media (PSM) tracker found that levels of satisfaction with on-demand services in Northern Ireland are high, with more than four in five viewers here saying they are happy with Disney+ (81%), Netflix (84%) and Amazon Prime (84%).

Looking at video-sharing platforms, YouTube is the most popular in Northern Ireland, with 52% of people here using it to watch programmes, films or other video content.

The Ofcom report also found that 96% of people here used free-to-view services, also known as broadcaster video on demand (BVoD) services, which are any streaming service that is not behind a paywall. This is slightly higher than other UK nations.

BBC iPlayer was by far the most popular of these services in Northern Ireland, with four in five (80%) of people here reporting using it between the beginning of January and end of March 2023.

Some 46% reported using Channel 4’s streaming service, All 4, and 26% said they used My5. Since its launch at the end of last year when it replaced ITV Hub, just over half of NI people said they used ITVX.

Asked about satisfaction levels with free-to-view services, four in five (81%) viewers here said they are satisfied with BBC iPlayer, and around three quarters said the same for ITV Hub (76%), My5 (72%) and All 4 (71%).

Free-to-view users in Northern Ireland said they had used these services “to catch up on programmes that I have missed on TV” (62%), while 47% said they used them to “watch what they want, when they want” (47%).

Some 43% of respondents said they used free-to-view services to “watch specific programmes or boxsets”, and 36% said they did so to “access older or archive programming”.

Ofcom’s report added: “TV users in Northern Ireland are more likely to connect their TV to the internet via a streaming box or stick (e.g. Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV), with 24% of TV users deploying this connection method compared to 17% across the UK as a whole.”