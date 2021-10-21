Two young Northern Ireland actors nominated in the British Independent Film Awards

Jude Hill (left) as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Two young Northern Irish actors have been nominated in the British Independent Film Awards.

Jude Hill (11) and seven-year-old Daniel Lamont are on the longlist in the Breakthrough Performance category for their respective roles in the films Belfast and Nowhere Special.

A total of 16 new performers have made the longlist, with the final five nominations announced on Wednesday, November 3.

Newry’s Cathy Brady has been longlisted in two categories, Best Debut Director and Best Debut Screenwriter for Wildfire, while Belfast man Colum Eastwood gets a nod in the Best Debut Screenwriter category for Black Medicine.

Jude, from Gilford, stars in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming movie Belfast, playing the part of Buddy, who is based on the young Branagh. The film, which also stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds, is already creating an Oscar buzz. It will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland in February.

Jude Hill (left) as Buddy and Jamie Dornan (right) as "Pa" in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Ballymena schoolboy Daniel Lamont, who recently turned seven, was just four years old when he appeared opposite James Norton in Umberto Pasolini’s heart-tugging film, Nowhere Special. The movie was set and shot in Belfast in 2019 and released in UK cinemas earlier this year.

Nowhere Special will tour Northern Ireland over November and December as part of Film Hub NI’s Collective programme, which aims to bring local films to local places.

Eleven community cinemas will be showing the movie, starting on Thursday, November 11 in Belfast and Limavady and ending in Portstewart on Thursday, December 9.

Sara Gunn-Smith, marketing and audiences officer for Film Hub NI, said: “Film Hub NI is delighted to be able to bring this original and beautiful film to 11 venues across Northern Ireland for audiences to enjoy.

“With so many brilliant community cinemas signed up for the tour, it is evident that the appetite for independent film is alive and well and that film lovers cannot wait to return to the cinema. Audiences can look forward to seeing the film, along with some special guests that will join us on a few dates."

Uberto Pasolini, who directed the movie, said: “Filming Nowhere Special in Northern Ireland was one of the highlights of my 35 years of filmmaking.

“The quality of the crew, the brilliance of the Northern Irish actors, the welcome we received everywhere during our shoot, and of course the amazing talents of Daniel and James enabled us to achieve what on paper appeared impossible, an honest yet moving portrait of a very special relationship, a love story between a young father and his very small boy growing through the most difficult circumstances. It is with great pride that we share our journey with your audiences.”

For ticket information please visit: https://www.filmhubni.org/now-showing-tags/collective/