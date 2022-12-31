UTV silent on Gerry Kelly’s criticism of way his show was axed

UTV has said it will not be commenting on critical statements made by legendary broadcaster Gerry Kelly when speaking about his time with the company.

The Ballymena man is best known for hosting the Kelly Show from 1989 to 2005, which made him one of the most well-known faces on TV in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show earlier this week, Mr Kelly spoke of being one of, if not the, highest paid broadcaster on UTV.

He said he was spending money at a fast rate and thought it “would never stop”, which he admits was a “bit naïve”.

“When you get past year 10, year 11, year 12, 13 and the programme is still doing well — you get to year 16 and are suddenly told it is coming off the air,” he said.

“I was never prepared for that. [UTV bosses] had been talking about moving it to a different night, because ITV wanted the Friday night to themselves — they didn’t want UTV breaking into the schedule.

“And they were talking about changing us to a late-night show, like 11 o’clock, and I’m thinking, ‘no — you’re going to be talking to drunks and insomniacs at that time of night’. I didn’t want that.

“I was called in and they said they were making a few changes, I was thinking, ‘oh no, you’re going to putting us on at 11 o’clock at night’ and they said: ‘No, you’re coming off the air’.”

Mr Kelly said his show was taken off the air, but UTV still wanted to retain him to do a series of one-to-one interviews, which he said was a “step down” and marked the “beginning of the end”.

“ITV [which is owned by the same company] was exerting more power… UTV knew then that the writing was on the wall where UTV would eventually disappear altogether, which it has done, up its own backside at the minute, because it is no longer the UTV everyone talks about,” he said.

Speaking about the fame the show brought him, he said it may have appeared that way to someone on the street, but at UTV he was just like anyone else there.

Asked about the “power and prestige” that came with the job, Mr Kelly said: “It’s not ‘power’. I don’t know where that word comes into it. It’s like you [Nolan], you have a team. I had four researchers, a director, an assistant director, [personal assistants], all working towards the one thing.

“It was a collective. The fact that I sat there on a Friday and was seen, that’s the tip of the iceberg. All the work was done before that… it was always a team effort.”

The broadcaster also said that, during the height of his career, there was a “real battle” between the Kelly Show and rival chat shows — with the programmes even going as far as “pinching” each others’ guests.

UTV declined to comment.