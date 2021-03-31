UTV weatherman Frank Mitchell's final forecast leaves viewers 'in tears' as he retires from screen role

As UTV weatherman Frank Mitchell delivered his final weather broadcast on the television channel on Wednesday evening, there was an outpouring of support online.

It brings to an end 37 years at UTV, where he established himself as a household name and face throughout Northern Ireland.

Continuing in his morning radio phone-in slot at the U105 station – Frank left UTV on Wednesday alongside veteran political correspondent Ken Reid, who also hung up his microphone as he retired after 27 years at the station.

Before delivering his final forecast on the regular 6pm news bulletin, clips were played from some well-known faces, including broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, who said she had “really fond memories” of working with Frank.

A devout Manchester City fan, the show also played a short clip of former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov, who described the weatherman as an “absolute legend”.

Delivering the final Easter forecast, and remarking that it would be one of his 23,416 he has given over the years, the 59-year-old wished viewers well as he delivered his famous phrase “Take care, be good, bye bye” one last time.

“I will miss the whole team here at UTV. We are big one big happy family. I will miss the feedback from the viewers,” he said on air.

“When you bring the weather forecast to families, you are in and out of the house like the family cat. Thank you so much for allowing me into your homes each evening.”

Writing online, BBC weatherman Barra Best wrote: “All the best Frank! I forecast a lot of relaxing times ahead. Take care, be good, bye bye.”

The radio station U105 posted a message, writing: “Everyone at U105, UTV and across our wee country would like to thank our Frank for keeping us entertained in his trademark style.

“Forecast for this evening - floods of tears!”

UTV colleague Paul Reilly posted a tweet of Frank watching his final broadcast and posted that he would miss Frank’s “brilliant off-the-cuff jokes”.

The Ulster Unionist politician Danny Kennedy also wished the weatherman well.

Social media users across Northern Ireland also got involved in congratulating Frank for his long career, with many saying they would be “left in tears” that he was no longer going to be on their screens.

Belfast Facebook user Denis O’Neill wrote: “Thank you Frank. You made every home sunny on cloudy days.”

While Elizabeth Wilson from Armagh said: “Enjoy your retirement Frank, you will be missed.”