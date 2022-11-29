Van Gogh: Belfast experience ‘like no other museum exhibit’

A beautiful display ...but marred with a few logistical issues

The exhibition showcases some of the Japanese artists who inspired Van Gogh's work. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

People lie on the floor in the Immersive Room looking at projections of Starry Night over the Rhone (1889). PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

People look at some of Van Gogh's self portraits at the exhibit. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Kerrie McGuigan looks at Van Gogh's, The Starry Night, at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Lucy Curran looks at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has finally made it to Belfast.

The wildly popular interactive museum exhibit has successfully toured major cities across the UK, Europe and America and is now being held in Carlisle Memorial Church until February 27.

The church as a setting for an exhibit like this was really beautiful — and apt considering that Van Gogh had once planned to become an evangelical preacher.

It’s quite chilly in the church, so make sure you wrap up warm if you’re visiting. Staff were on-hand with complimentary jasmine tea to keep us warm while we queued, which was a nice touch.

The experience began with a walk through an interactive museum exhibit, which provided a lot of information about Van Gogh’s life.

The information was interesting and affecting, portraying his struggles with his mental health sensitively.

For me, the standout from the exhibit was the Immersive Room, which features floor-to-ceiling digital projections of 300 of Van Gogh’s most famous works.

Limited numbers of people are allowed in the room at any time, and you’re guided to sit down in hammocks to enjoy the show. It was like no other museum exhibit I’ve ever been to.

According to the site, the visit is supposed to take up to 75 minutes but I haven’t a clue how long we were in there.

As the Experience’s website touts, it was as close to being inside a painting you’re ever going to get.

The vivid colours of the paintings, quotes from Van Gogh’s own letters and lofty classical soundtrack were arresting.

My favourite parts of the Immersive Room were the projections of his Sunflower series, and of course, the projection of Starry Night — one of his most well-known paintings.

The blue hues in Starry Night were particularly pretty. The only thing that detracted from the tranquillity of Immersive Room was the layout of the exhibit.

After you’re finished in the room, you exit to view a small exhibit and then walk back through the Immersive Room to a gift shop after you’re finished.

I found the constant influx of people very jarring — it really distracted from the dreamy, almost meditative quality of the exhibit.

You can pay an extra £5 (or get VIP tickets on the site) to take part in a virtual reality experience which allows to you take a virtual tour of some of the locations that inspired Van Gogh’s most famous works.

The exhibition showcases some of the Japanese artists who inspired Van Gogh's work. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Something to keep in mind is that if you’re epileptic, this part of the experience isn’t suitable for you.

I couldn’t find this information on their website, but this was relayed to me by staff at the venue.

I’m epileptic myself but judging by the awed reactions I saw from those wearing headsets, it’s definitely worth a try.

Overall, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was a gorgeous, transportive way to spend a couple of hours but could have been improved slightly with a better layout and better signposting for epileptic people on their website.

Tickets start at £20.90 for adults