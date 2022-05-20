Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy ‘accepts friend could be source for leaked stories’

Rebekah Vardy accepts it is possible that her friend and former agent may have been the source of leaks at the centre of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle, her barrister has said.

Hugh Tomlinson QC said Mrs Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt occasionally “used the language of leaking”.

In closing arguments on the final day of the trial, he added his client had suffered “very serious harm to her reputation” as a result of the accusation.

He said Coleen Rooney had “failed to produce any evidence” that Mrs Vardy had “regularly and frequently abused her status as a trusted follower” of her private Instagram account.

Mr Tomlinson said Mrs Vardy did not know where the information for leaked stories came from but accepts it was “possible” that Ms Watt was “the source”.

Mr Tomlinson added in written closing arguments: “Mrs Rooney has advanced a remarkable theory based on Mrs Vardy being party to an elaborate, convoluted and cunning conspiracy to mislead the court.”

Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne said the case was “extraordinary”. Discussing his client’s ‘reveal’ post, he added: “It is what she believed at the time... and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case. She finds herself at the end of a seven-day libel trial, and for what?”

Over the course of the trial, Mr Sherborne argued that Mrs Vardy had a “habitual and established practice” of leaking information to The Sun newspaper.

He has said there were, in text message exchanges between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt, examples of the pair discussing leaking.

Mr Sherborne also said that a loss of “crucial” documents by Mrs Vardy was deliberate, adding: “The only plausible explanation is manual deletion by the claimant herself.”

He claimed that, given the loss of this evidence, it can be inferred that leaks to the press seen in messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt, were the “tip of the iceberg”.

Ms Watt was the owner of a phone which fell into the North Sea while she was filming the Scottish coastline, which Mr Sherborne said happened “days” after a judge said her phone should be inspected.

He told the court that “the story, we say, is fishy enough, no pun intended”, due to the date of the phone’s loss.

Mrs Justice Steyn will reserve her ruling until a later date.

