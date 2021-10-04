Watch: Cork comedian appears as ‘Shinner boy’ opposite ‘well-to-do’ Fine Gael TD in new sketch

The Co Cork comedian behind a viral sketch that saw a loyalist face an awkward conversation with his housemates has released a video in which he appears in a spoof rom-com with Fine Gael politician Neale Richmond.

The TD, a former spokesperson on EU affairs for his party, is introduced in the video as someone “well-to-do” opposite comedian Tadhg Hickey who is described as a “"working class Shinner boy alcoholic" in the “movie” From Rags to Richmond.

It’s been described as "the most highly anticipated love-transcends-class movie since Dirty Dancing" and received a favourable reception from people in Northern Ireland since the video was shared by the comedian.

Former NI victims’ commissioner Patricia McBride said she had a sneak peek of the sketch before it was released. “You’re gonna love it when it drops,” she said.

Political commentator David McCann said to the duo “bravo lads”, adding that the video really made him laugh.

And SNP MP Angus B MacNeil said: “A very good movie too ...been watched by the O'Neills of Ulster and further north by the MacNeils of Barra too.”

The sketch shows the pair at a rugby match where Mr Richmond eagerly shouts over to Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, claiming that himself and the Tanaiste are "really close".

It’s followed by a traditional music session where Neale appears to be rather uncomfortable and unamused, checking his phone as a rendition of the song Grace is sung by Jim McCann. The song tells tells the story of Grace Gifford Plunkett, a republican who married her fiance Joseph Plunkett hours before he was executed at Kilmainham Gaol for his part in the Easter Rising.

The sketch finishes with the two enjoying a cup of tea together as Mr Richmond quizzes the comedian on whether he is “up for the Commonwealth”, insisting “unity is going to be great. An unamused Tadhg Hickey tells him to “f*** off”.

Mr Richmond himself said on social media: “Big believer that disagreeing with someone doesn't mean you can't get on with them. I like Tadhg Hickey and his work, even when it’s at my expense. We also agree on more than you'd think, we all do.”

Mr Hickey’s sketch 'Loyalism, but in a house share in Cork' has been viewed over a quarter of a million times on Twitter.

It sees a tense house meeting between a Rangers top-wearing loyalist, and housemates representing England, the Irish Republic, Scotland, the EU and a nearly forgotten Wales.

He’s also filmed other sketches poking fun at upper-class Ireland such as The Blueshirts and A Christmas Wish on Behalf of the Irish Government.