Watch: Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle

The summer holidays are being brought to a memorable close at the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle on Monday.

The streets of the town were filled with cheers and laughter as thousands of families descended on the town over the weekend to celebrate the time-old tradition of the annual festival.

It's the oldest of its kind in Ireland and finishes on Monday with a free open-air concert.

Read more Summer not over yet as we get set to bask in 24C heat over the bank holiday weekend

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sunday saw shoppers search for bargains on the many street stalls, farmers engaged in lively horse-trading, and children enjoying themselves on amusement rides.

There was also the obligatory eating of Yellowman honeycomb and the purple, salty seaweed dulse - two treats synonymous with the Ould Lammas Fair.

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glen Council, Sharon McKillop, also put in an appearance, smiling as she took a turn in a traditional horse and cart, while a sailing ship anchored in the harbour.

Jack and Joanah Denny enjoy an ice-cream during the warm weather on Ballycastle beach. Photo by Peter Morrison

The first day of The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle organised by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

REPRO FREE 26/08/19 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA LAMMAS FAIR.. the first day of The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle organised by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

REPRO FREE 26/08/19 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA LAMMAS FAIR.. the first day of The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle organised by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

REPRO FREE 26/08/19 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA LAMMAS FAIR.. Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Sean Bateson at the first day of The Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle organised by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Sunday's programme saw an artisan food market at Ballycastle seafront, a twilight market in the evening, live music at the Diamond and a fireworks spectacular.

The Ould Lammas Fair has been running for around 400 years with the first recorded event taking place in the 17th century.

It traditionally marks the end of the summer and the start of the harvest season.

This year saw more than 400 stalls line the streets to sell homemade goods, arts, crafts and local produce.

Early indications are that visitor numbers to the town increased up due to the good weather.