We can’t make women feel like terrible mothers because they have to work eight hours a day: Jennifer Zamparelli
She may seem to ‘have it all’ but Dancing with the Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli is keen to show the balancing act parenting really involves. She talks about learning to ask for help, taking time off, and dreading the pre-teen years
Liadán HynesIndependent.ie
There is a line of thinking that says when being interviewed, women in the public eye should not be asked about how they make it work. The juggle. The keeping all the balls in the air (kids, running a home, work). Because a man would never be asked the same question.