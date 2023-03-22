We can’t make women feel like terrible mothers because they have to work eight hours a day: Jennifer Zamparelli

She may seem to ‘have it all’ but Dancing with the Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli is keen to show the balancing act parenting really involves. She talks about learning to ask for help, taking time off, and dreading the pre-teen years

Jennifer Zamparelli says it has taken time to feel confident as a parent and to trust her instincts. Photo: Frank McGrath

Liadán Hynes Independent.ie Today at 13:00