Who is Brooke Scullion? All you need to know about Irish Eurovision singer and Derry girl

Brooke Scullion at home in Bellaghy (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Talented 22-year-old Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy in Co Londonderry is set to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest after winning the The Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special on Friday night, but who is the skilled singer?

No stranger to the limelight, Brooke first shot to fame back in 2020 when she was a finalist of The Voice UK, finishing in third place.

The vocalist was mentored by American pop superstar Meghan Trainor throughout the competition and duetted with stars such as Ella Eyre.

Her new track, ‘That’s Rich’ won over more international judges at last week’s competition securing her place in Eurovision.

She was up against five other acts competing to represent Ireland in Italy next May, selected out of over 300 entries.

When asked by host Ryan Tubridy how she felt after hearing she'd won, the Derry girl laughed: "My nerves are shot.

"That was brutal - I'm buzzing, I want to do it again."

The winning song is described by Brooke as "Blondie meets The Gossip" and was written alongside Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

Fellow Derry woman Dana was the first Irish contestant to win Eurovision, in 1970.

Ireland holds the record for being the country to win the Eurovision the most times and also the only country to have won three times in a row in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

The last Irish winner at the competition was in 1996 when Eimear Quinn won.

This year's competition is being held in Italy following Roman band Maneskin winning at the contest in Rotterdam in 2021.