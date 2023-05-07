Whoever gets Late Late gig will be ‘really, really lucky’ says bookies’ favourite Patrick Kielty

The Co Down man was speaking from the red carpet at the IFTAs on Sunday night.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Whoever succeeds Ryan Tubridy as host of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show will be “really, really lucky”, bookies’ favourite Patrick Kielty has said.

The Co Down man made the comments from the red carpet where – along with his wife Cat Deeley – he was attending the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTAs).

Kielty was non-committal when asked about taking over the role from current host Ryan Tubridy, but said whoever gets the position would be under pressure to perform.

"It is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky,” he said.

"But I think, out of all the stuff that I’ve read and all the stuff that people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill.

"I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before; it’s hard. Whenever you’ve been on the Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff.”

Kielty later joked there was “one for everyone in the crowd” as he presented a section of the awards ceremony in a nod to the long-running segment from the Late Late Show.

Kielty’s wife Cat Deeley hinted that the couple were ready to act in the event the NI man was handed the gig.

"Let’s see if he even gets it first of all, then we’ll talk about it,” she said.

Ms Deeley then compared Ryan Tubridy to a swan while praising his work.

"He does it beautifully, effortlessly beauty. He glides like a swan on the top of the surface while he’s paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill,” she said.

It comes after BoyleSports was forced to cut the odds on the Co Down comedian taking the role to 8/11 from 6/5 on Saturday after bets poured in.

Former favourites Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney, who both work for RTE, have ruled themselves out of the running.

Other names in the mix for the high-profile position include Newstalk host Ciara Kelly at 5/2 and RTE presenters Baz Ashmawy at 9/2 and Kathryn Thomas at 11/1, but none have seen significant interest in betting terms.