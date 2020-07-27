William angered Harry after warning him not to be 'blindsided by lust' for Meghan, book on royals claims

Harry and Meghan standing behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

A new biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has offered a unique insight into what led the couple to step down from royal duties.

Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie describes the wall of resentment that slowly built up between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family.

Neither Harry nor Meghan have contributed to the book; it is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press and incorporates quotes from sources close to the couple.

Extracts from the biography are being serialised in The Times and The Sunday Times ahead of its publication in August.

From the rumoured rift between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge to how the Duke of Cambridge allegedly told Harry not to rush things with Meghan, here's everything we know so far about Finding Freedom.

Meghan felt she 'gave up her entire life' for the royal family

The book states that Meghan told a friend in March that she had given up her "entire life" for the royal family and was hurt by reports that leaving it was purely her idea.

Harry and Meghan leaving at St George’s Chapel on their wedding day (Ben Stansall/PA)

"The courtiers blame Meghan, and some family do," a source is quoted as saying. But the source adds that Meghan sacrificed a lot to slot into royal life.

"As Meghan tearfully told a friend in March: 'I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It's very sad.'"

Prince William wanted to make sure Harry 'wasn't blinded by lust' with Meghan

The Duke of Cambridge was cautious of his brother's relationship with Meghan at the start and was keen to make sure that she had the right intentions.

"After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them," the source says. "They've both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn't know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn't blindsided by lust."

Reports of a rift between Meghan and Kate were not true

The book claims there was no feud between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex - they simply had nothing in common. It states the media were too quick to blame the decision of the Sussexes to move to Windsor - removing themselves from the Kensington Palace umbrella - on the "duelling duchesses", when it was Harry who felt suffocated by his brother.

Ms Durand and Mr Scobie write: "The truth was that Meghan and Kate just didn't know each other that well."

They address one particular rumour that Meghan made Kate cry during a bridesmaid's dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

Reports that Meghan's "strict demands" had left Kate in tears "puzzled" those who were present, the book states.

A source who was there said: "Some of the children weren't cooperating, and there was a lot going on. Everyone tried to help where they could, but it's never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone.

"And in the end the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professional in the room, and there were other people there."

Prince William told Harry not to rush things with Meghan

William is said to have sat Harry down at the start of his relationship and urged him to take things slowly.

"Don't feel you need to rush this," he said. "Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl." The words "this girl" are said to have irritated Harry, leading him to describe his brother as a snob.

"Harry could see through William's words. He was being a snob," a source is quoted..

Palace staff were wary of Meghan

The book details how several members of the royal family did not trust Meghan.

"At least two other family members also voiced concerns to each other over the pace at which Harry's relationship had moved," the book states.

Meanwhile, when Meghan and Harry started dating, one senior royal allegedly referred to the Suits actor as "Harry's showgirl".

Another is reported to have told an aide: "She comes with a lot of baggage." While one high-ranking courtier was overheard telling a colleague: "There's just something about her I don't trust."

Meghan felt like her father was a victim of the media

The authors write that an unnamed "trusted confidant" of Meghan expressed to them that she blamed the media for "corrupting" her estranged father Thomas Markle.

According to the source, Meghan told them: "My dad never sought this out. I really believe that he's the victim, and now I feel sad because I believe he's been fully corrupted."

Harry and Meghan felt like they took a 'back seat' in royal family

The book states that the couple grew frustrated that they "often took a back seat to other family members".

"While they both respected the hierarchy of the institution, it was difficult when they wanted to focus on a project and were told that a more senior ranking family member had an initiative or tour being announced at the same time - so they would just have to wait," the book new claims.