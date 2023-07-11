999 Hero Award: K9 Search & Rescue heroes barking up the right tree

Volunteers recognised for work in life-and-death disaster zones

The K9 Search and Rescue NI team wins the 999 hero award, presented by Monica Hughes, director of Shield Accident Management, alongside Natalie Ann Jamieson of Emmerdale and Ricky Warwick of Thin Lizzy (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

It wasn't just people being recognised at this year's Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank, but hard-working and courageous animals too.

Brave and selfless volunteers from the K9 Search and Rescue NI team — and their small army of a dozen trained dogs — were honoured with the 999 Hero trophy in recognition of their efforts to try and save lives after the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and neighbouring countries last February.

The team in Turkey after an earthquake

Team member Ryan Gray told us: “There's 22 operational members, so they're the guys and girls who go out and do the actual work, plus there's five non-operational members who take care of admin and things like that, and then there's 12 dogs.

“It's completely voluntary, and we ask for donations to cover some of the overheads, but all the volunteers, their uniform and all the courses they do, they pay for out of their own pocket.

“In the case of Turkey, we are in process of joining a larger umbrella group called Evolsar. Basically what that is, is voluntary search and rescue teams throughout Europe that come together as one team in a major disaster, just like in Turkey.

“So although we weren't in that yet, we reached out and said if you want us to go, we're good to go and they accepted that offer and that's how we went. Evolsar, how they are tasked, they get asked by the United Nations.

“We got two people alive. We got a young girl the first night we were there, she later died in hospital, but the dogs indicated that she was alive and she was brought out alive.

“Then the second woman was a 42-year-old woman and that was on day 11, she was brought out alive. We were called to an apartment block that collapsed, there was talk that there was a family of six in there, including children, and the teams that were already there believed they were alive.

“The dogs indicated there was someone alive in there but in the process of digging down in, when the woman came out alive, we had already dug past her family, who were already dead.

“So when we're out there we're talking about saving life, but there were lots of dead people we found.”

Charlie Lawson meeting members of the team (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

The brave actions of Ryan, who was in Turkey with his colleague Kyle Murray, and two dogs from the team, Max and Delta were recognised with a reception at Stormont by politicians on their return.

And he explained how much preparation goes into such an operation, as well as how challenging it can be during and after encountering such trauma.

He said: “In terms of doing the job we train so much for it, and we train around the world for it. We've been to California, Malta and England, training exactly for was happened in Turkey, never mind all the other stuff we do, and we're well-prepared for that.

“When we were in Turkey it was incredibly busy and that was a good thing, because we didn't actually have time to process it while we were there, we just kept working nearly 24 hours a day.

Chloe Creighton and Eoin Ro Wilson of K9 with UTV's Paul Clark

“Psychologically, when we got back on the plane from Istanbul to get back to Dublin that's when it hit us. The captain made an announcement that he had search and rescue dogs on board and what we did, and the plane was clapping, and myself and my colleague, we were gurning our eyes out thinking about it.

“It was only then whenever you come to decompressing and realise what we'd just done was definitely out of the ordinary.

“When we got back to Northern Ireland there's a charity called Inspire who have mental health counsellors and they look after us fantastically, not just for Turkey but some of the other traumatic stuff that the team's went through.”

K9 Search and Rescue on their way to Turkey

The dogs are trained on how to manage challenges like airports, escalators and helicopter journeys with Ryan saying they “are the best in their game”.

He added: “This award is more for them than us. Without the dogs, no one is really interested in us, they do things that humans will never do.

“Only last month at home we had one of our dogs, on her first call-out, who found a young girl in north Belfast. We've had a pretty good success rate in finding people, we've found eight or nine people in the time we've been going - the team has been going for five and half years, but really we've only been operational for three and a half.

“Everyone in the team has a day job and that ranges from coastguard, fire service, the ambulance service, electrician - we literally have all sorts and that's what makes the team so strong as well, with that amount of knowledge in the background, whenever you come together you can pretty much solve anything that you're faced with.

“It's really good to get some recognition albeit we would do it without any. It's good for the guys and the girls who really do give up a lot of their family time and also missing work to drop what they're doing whenever the pager goes off to find somebody's loved one that missing.

“And it's that sort of commitment that's got us the fantastic results in the past. For guys to drop what they're doing to go to Turkey on a one-way ticket, not having any idea how long they're going to stay there for, is a massive commitment.

“And not only for the guys and the girls that do it because they love it, it's the commitment of their families as well who support them in the volunteering work that they do.”

K9's Shauna Harper with Koda at the awards

The 999 Hero honour, sponsored by Shield Accident Management, was presented to the team by Emmerdale actress Natalie Ann Jamieson and Thin Lizzy singer Ricky Warwick, who closed the awards event with a set of the band’s greatest hits.

“The incredible work undertaken by K9 Search and Rescue should not be underestimated”, said Monica Hughes, Director of Shield Accident Management. “The bravery of the dogs and handlers, often in the face of devastating circumstances, is inspirational and can mean the difference between life and death for many people.”

To support K9 and learn more about their work, visit www.k9searchandrescueni.org and their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.