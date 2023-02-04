Aim for the stars... out of this world 10km sculpture space trail returning to North Down

Astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt speaks to Aine Toner about the solar system sculpture that is making its Northern Irish homecoming

It was an attraction that captured imaginations of the universe in which we live.

Our Place in Space, a 10km sculpture trail designed by artist Oliver Jeffers, Professor Smartt and a creative team led by Nerve Centre, will land back in Northern Ireland, this time at the Ulster Transport Museum. The North Down coastal path will play host to scale models of our solar system’s Sun and planets, ending at Pluto in Bangor.

The trail was conceived through a research and development project, presented as part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, co-commissioned by Belfast City Council.

Arches house each planet with names lit up in Las Vegas style lights — but prepare to look closely. At a scale of 591 million to one, the Sun is a mere 2.35 metres across, with Earth 2.2 centimetres and Pluto just 4 millimetres — true to scientific measurements.

“The planets are so tiny in comparison to the distance between them,” says Professor Smartt.

“Oliver’s artwork and his artistic eye for designing the arches which are colourful and fun looking, combining the true to life scale with his artistic design, these two things are really what captured peoples’ attention and imagination.”

Professor Stephen Smartt with Oliver Jeffers — © ©Lorcan Doherty

Those involved hope the trail will prompt visitors to ask questions about our world and how might we better share and protect our planet in the future.

Quite literally bringing the solar system down to Earth allows visitors to reconsider what it means to live life on our planet.

“We’re putting very few numbers on the exhibits. We don’t want to distract people with information. We want them to actually to look at it, feel it and think for themselves,” says Professor Smartt of how the trail is designed.

“And I think what they come away with so far in our experience is… I think that gives them a sense of perspective and that’s what we wanted. Hopefully it is making people think we’re on a tiny planet and a big universe. And there’s much more that unites us on the planet than divides us.”

A case of understanding where we are from and where we are going, perhaps.

“Yes, I think so. They way it’s done is quite interactive. You stand beside the Sun. It’s an impressive and interesting piece of artwork by Oliver and the radius of the Sun is true to the scale.

“And then as you walk away from it, I think the inner planets are relatively close, you know, it’s only 400 metres to walk to Mars. But then after that, you see the planet stretch and the real scale of the solar system. The thing we’d like to convey is there’s a lot of space in space.”

The trail is accompanied by the free augmented reality app on Apple and Android, letting users across the world to journey through the solar system.

Users can also collect space souvenirs, including characters from the world of Oliver Jeffers, and launch a personalised star into space.

“Our Place in Space is a playful experiment that asks: What is the difference between ‘us’ and ‘them’?” says artist and author Oliver. “Which side are we on, and if we look back at ourselves from vastness of outer space — alone on our tiny planet, the only one that can harbour life — should there be any ‘sides’ at all?”

Professor Smartt with Oliver Jeffers — © ©Lorcan Doherty

Professor Smartt has been dubbed Northern Ireland’s answer to Professor Brian Cox, a comparison he modestly downplays.

“I’m primarily a professional scientist, research lecturer and teacher originally at Queen’s but now I’m at Oxford. I like public outreach, because I think we have a duty to do it and there’s a genuine desire to find out about our place in the universe and what is beyond the Earth.

“I think we’ve a public duty to do it and I enjoy it. I enjoy interacting with people and telling them what we found. But I guess I’m most comfortable in our research labs and university.”

Professor Smartt’s interest in what is above us came only during university years.

“When I was in school, I was interested in science in general, not typically astronomy, but also all different types of science from biology and origins of life through to physics and chemistry,” he explains.

“I was always interested in science generally, much more than the art subjects, for example. But it wasn’t really until I was studying at university that I thought, well, I’ve got to specialise in something. I was studying physics and maths and so I decided astronomy.

“I thought maybe particle physics at some stage… I was always interested in science and the big questions that science could answer.”

It is that curiosity about the ‘big questions’ that continues to be of interest — and it’s something that he urges others to question what is beyond our horizon.

“I think we should always ask questions. If you think of children, they want to know the answers to the big questions.

“I think everyone has asked themselves that question in some way, although it might be different, but they’ve probably asked themselves that in some way.”

He mentions childlike curiosity in providing ‘great sources’ of questioning.

“I often do school outreaches and I did one yesterday at a primary school. Children have plenty of questions and I think it’s a human drive really to answer those.

“Doing fundamental science, trying to answer the big questions such as what has created the world we see around us? Where did it come from? Answering those questions often leads to scientific spin-offs.”

Without asking those fundamental questions, modern life would be lacking in many areas, especially technology.

“We wouldn’t have discovered the electron. We wouldn’t have electronic devices.

“We wouldn’t have mobile phones and computers, and the technology we have if someone hadn’t asked the fundamental question and so there’s huge spin-offs,” says Professor Smartt who became Director of the Hintze Centre for Astrophysical Surveys in Oxford last month.

“There’s huge spin-offs from just acquiring knowledge and sharing knowledge in scientific environments. Those can produce quite unexpected results which are generally of practical benefit for humanity, and also just the intellectual benefit to try and answer those questions.”

Professor Stephen Smartt

His is a career that has led to the discovery around star explosion, also known as a supernova/supernovae, measuring their mass, luminosity and the chemical elements synthesised. A supernova can shine with the power of 11 billion suns.

“Every star is like the Sun,” he says. “Some are bigger but all stars are like the Sun.

“They all burn nuclear fuel in their core. In their cores, they’re all very hot, and they all undergo nuclear fusion. Nearly all stars do that and that’s what holds them up, that’s what stops them collapsing under gravity.

“All stars go through that process, have very large nuclear reactors and are very hot in their cores. That’s where the radiation comes from, as it leaks out through the surface.

“Stars have produced the heavy chemical elements that we see. The things that we are made of, the oxygen we breathe, the calcium in our bones, the iron in our blood, those have all been produced inside stars. They are nuclear factories if you like.”

Supernovae, he says, happen about once every century in a typical galaxy.

“In our galaxy, no one has seen one with the naked eye for over 400 years. We know a few have happened in that period, but they probably weren’t seen with the naked eye because they were behind dust clouds.

“We know they are quite rare, once every 100 years in the galaxy. But the universe is such a big place, there’s probably 100 million galaxies out there. So they’re going off all the time in the universe, just because the universe is so large, and there are so many stars, but in any one galaxy, they’re quite rare.”

Professor Stephen Smartt

Professor Smartt, who has previously worked at the University of Cambridge and the UK’s Isaac Newton Group of Telescopes, leads several international teams using telescopes in Chile and Hawaii to survey the sky for subtle or more spectacular changes.

“We’re searching the sky every day for anything that moves, or anything which changes or explodes. And so every day there’s a chance of discovering new.

“We do discover new things every day; some of them are objects and supernovae that we pretty much understand.

“Some days we do find unexpected things that we find difficult to explain. Those are the interesting things that might lead to new insight.”

It goes back to a love of science, that is, a love of finding things out.

“I’ve had a small number of times in my career where I’ve looked at data and thought, and for my team working on it, we’re probably the first ever to see this,” he says.

“That’s usually through a different technique or new capabilities. That certainly drives me, I think it drives a lot of people in science, to be the first to make interesting discoveries that will have important implications in the field and in science generally.

“I think there’s so many unanswered questions in astrophysics and physics in general.

“We see thousands of galaxies in the sky, millions of galaxies, and we know within the universe, there are probably 100 billion galaxies in the universe.

“But we also know there must be stuff which we call dark matter, which we can’t see and most of the universe is made up of this. There are still many questions to answer around that.

“The only way we can detect it is through its gravitational interactions. That’s one example where it’s still a big unknown.

“New technology leads to new measurements, which raise new questions. I think it’s that drive; we haven’t answered all the questions about the universe by any means, and we don’t fully understand it. And I think that’s what drives me, is to find out new things about our world and our universe.”

Our Place in Space runs in North Down from February 24 to March 26. For more information, see ourplaceinspace.earth/trail/north-down