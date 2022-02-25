Amy Hunter: Belfast girl relives stunning the cricket world with record innings on her 16th birthday

Cricket comes first but multi-talented schoolgirl is keen to excel across sport

Not everyone can remember their 16th birthday but Amy Hunter will never forget hers. It was the day she became a world record holder.

Most girls have to spend a day in school before they can celebrate that particular birthday but last October, Amy was five and a half thousand miles away from Methodist College playing cricket for the senior Ireland women’s side against Zimbabwe.

“I walked into breakfast and everyone sang happy birthday. I got a few cards and presents but it started as just another normal day on tour,” she recalls.

In the end it was anything but as Amy, in only her seventh international, scored 121 not out, not only the highest ever score by an Ireland woman in any format but the youngest, male or female, to score an international century.

After the match, which Ireland won to clinch a 3-1 series victory, the birthday party was delayed as Amy was thrust into the spotlight, doing interviews for the media back home who had a new starlet to write and talk about.

Yet, for Ireland women’s assistant coach Glenn Querl, it wasn’t a surprise. Indeed, the previous day, he had told Amy as much.

“The day before Glenn said, ‘You are going to get a hundred on your birthday’. At the time I was struggling to get into double figures, but he repeated it and I could only say, ‘Okay’. And then it actually happened.”

And that innings sealed the deal for Amy to be nominated in the elite category of the Belfast Telegraph Game Changer Awards, in association with Electric Ireland.

“That series was my first chance to bat at No.3 — Rebecca Skokell got injured in the first match,” Amy goes on. “But credit to the selectors for giving me the chance because I hadn’t shown a lot up to that stage but I always backed myself to bat there.”

And there is nothing Amy loves more than batting. She may have started out also bowling, before taking over behind the stumps as a wicket-keeper, but batting remains her first love.

“When I joined the Ireland squad, in (coach) Aaron Hamilton’s last year I did a bit of keeping, but nothing beats batting,” she says.

“It’s just the time you get to spend in the middle. It’s up to you how long you stay in for. Bowlers are restricted in the number of overs bowled and ’keepers are doing well to get one or two catches a game but in batting I enjoy the fact you can maximise your time.”

And time is something which all-round sports girl Amy has to look after in her hectic lifestyle. She loves swimming, is in the Ulster Hockey set-up and has a retainer part-time contract with Cricket Ireland.

Cricket was always going to be the sport of choice, however. How could it not be with two cricket-mad brothers — James has already played for Northern Knights in the men’s inter-provincial series.

“We played in the back garden when I was around eight-years-old, James and Andrew went to cricket every Friday night at Instonians so dad suggested I go with them,” recalls Amy.

It didn’t take long for her natural talent to be spotted. She was almost immediately part of the Instonians Under-11 C team and was soon promoted to the NCU Under-11 boys’ team.

“Fortunately I knew quite a few of the boys from Instonians, my cousin Ryan was also involved so I was accepted pretty quickly,” says Amy.

Her first female match came at the age of 11 when, remarkably, she played in the Super Series (Women’s inter-provincials) for Dragons, alongside Ireland internationals — and didn’t look out of place.

With the quality of cricket in the Northern Cricket Union (NCU) still well below Leinster, where the vast majority of internationals are based, Amy was encouraged to head south and has already completed two seasons with Malahide.

“I still try to at least train with Instonians on a weekly basis and will play for them whenever I can,” says Amy, looking to the future. “But there is only so much time in the day.”

There’s that word again — time. It’s already led to her making sacrifices and major decisions.

“I’ve had to drop swimming, I play hockey a bit less and have to pick and choose my training sessions a bit more (having started with Ulster-16s, she is already a member of the Ulster Hockey U18 side) based on my cricket schedule which takes priority.

“There is so much travelling involved (with her mum or dad driving her around) that I miss going out with friends and have to plan carefully and fit things around outside school. I’m still trying to give hockey a go — I play centre-back — but it gets a bit hectic at times,” she admits.

Growing up, her inspirations were former England Test batsman Kevin Pietersen (although Amy wasn’t actually born when he led England to Ashes glory in 2005) and Jason Roy.

“They were my two big ones. Now, it’s still Roy (a regular in England’s white-ball side) and Alyssa Healy (the Australia batter/wicket-keeper, who is the wife of Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc).”

Her ambition is to become a professional cricketer — and the way the sport is moving, Amy is in the perfect place to make that dream come true.

“First, I need to solidify my place in the Ireland team for the next couple of years, make sure I’m in the starting XI and then hopefully, if I get the opportunity, to play in The Hundred (in England),” she says.

Ireland failed to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, which starts next Friday, but the aborted qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in November left Ireland in 10th place in the world rankings and promotion to the expanded ICC Women’s World Championship which will give Amy and her Ireland team-mates a guaranteed 27 one-day internationals against the nine best teams over the next three years.

“It’s definitely exciting to have such a programme ahead of us,” Amy adds. “The dream of going to a World Cup and playing in these big matches is enough to keep me going. Being around the Ireland squad is such a fun environment, we’re still quite a young team, it’s a tight-knit group and everyone is so friendly.”

In the meantime, before the summer cricket action gets under way, Amy has the little matter of a Belfast Telegraph Schools’ Cup hockey final to look forward to after Methody beat Rainey in Wednesday’s semi-final.

And, following in the footsteps of her sister Sophie, who was a member of the last Methody team to win the Cup in 2016, the pressure is on Amy’s side. But with her drive and determination, which has already taken her to the top at such a young age, who would bet against her picking up a winners’ medal?

*Amy Hunter been shortlisted in the elite section of the Belfast Telegraph Game Changer Awards, in association with Electric Ireland. For further details and shortlists, see: www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/events/electric-ireland-game-changer/