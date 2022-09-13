APCOA Parking: An agile business delighted to support IT Awards

Apoca: 'Being at the technological forefront allows us to constantly deliver new services to our clients'

APCOA Parking is delighted to support the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards again in 2022, this time sponsoring the DevOps Engineer of the Year Category.

APCOA is an agile and ever-changing business, adapting to the needs of both clients and customers and we are very proud of the innovative solutions our talented IT professionals develop for our clients.

We invest heavily to ensure that our operational infrastructure achieves robust standards and levels of certification so we can be confident that it will deliver 24/7 support for the products and services we provide.

APCOA prides itself on delivering technological firsts and have developed new technologies to deal with the requirements of some of the biggest airports on earth as well the specific needs of much smaller sites.

Being at the technological forefront allows us to constantly deliver new services to our clients but it also means that we have a duty to drive change.

The transport sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions across the UK and as Europe’s largest parking services provider, APCOA takes its responsibilities towards sustainability very seriously.

APCOA is already carbon neutral for GHG Scope 1 and 2 emissions and has a Europe wide commitment to achieve net zero by 2030. Our talented IT and DevOps professionals play a crucial role in developing and delivering on these promises.

APCOA has over 50 years of industry expertise and is already the trusted operator of more than 9,500 car parks across 13 European countries (with 1,500 in the UK and Ireland alone), but with our extensive digital capabilities and innovative approach, we are transforming our car parks into mobility hubs to enable a more convenient experience.

Delivery lockers, shared workspaces, secure bike storage and EV chargers are just some of the features that we will deliver on the ground and excitingly, Belfast will be home to one of the first four new APCOA Urban Hubs.

Graham Tidball, APCOA’s parking operations director, said: “Belfast’s Urban Hub, like those in other locations, will bring together market-leading partners from several fields to provide physical and digital infrastructure for sustainable urban life.

"It’s an exciting time and technology is key to a significant amount of our ESG strategy as a whole.”

Powering our cars with clean energy is an essential focus in reducing CO2 emissions, and Urban Hubs are a key element in APCOA’s commitment to installing 10,000 on and off-street charge points in the UK by 2025.

Kim Challis, APCOA regional managing director UK&I and group ESG director, said: “The increasing urbanisation, digitalisation and new mobility trends are changing the urban ecosystem.

"With our digital and physical infrastructure, our innovative operational models, we can make a substantial contribution to a sustainable urban development as well as maintaining high levels of convenience for the end user.

"Robust and innovative IT and engineering solutions are central to the success of our business and sponsoring this award demonstrates APCOA’s recognition of the contribution these talented individuals make to forward-thinking organisations.

"We would like to wish all award entrants the very best of luck.”