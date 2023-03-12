Armagh teen saved her dad and boy from drowning: ‘I didn’t think I’d make it out, then Lucy appeared’

Dad thanks Spirit of Northern Ireland-winning daughter for saving life – and tells public to get nominations in for this year

Humble hero Lucy Montgomery never expected to find herself in the limelight, but the courage she displayed in risking her life to save others made her a worthy Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards winner.

The Armagh schoolgirl instinctively sprang into action to rescue her father, Graham, and an eight-year-old boy after they got into difficulties in a river during a holiday in France in 2021, battling strong currents that almost swept them all away.

Such bravery saw the 15-year-old presented with a Spirit of Youth Award by Northern Ireland women’s football internationals Simone Magill and Julie Nelson at our star-studded ceremony last year, in association with Ulster Bank.

Lucy with (from left) Julie Nelson, Jacqui Pope and Simone Magill

Her proud dad, the principal of The Royal School Armagh, where Lucy is a pupil, said he and his daughter were delighted to be associated the awards and encouraged members of the public to get voting for this year’s show.

He added: “I think the awards are a great and outstanding idea, and we were very happy to go down to the launch of them this year for that very reason.

“The ceremony was life-affirming. It also was lovely to meet the other award winners that evening and see the range of things that people do and have a real sense that people who do important and good things get recognised.

“I think as the year has gone on, Lucy, as she has aged, has come to understand that while she’s uncomfortable with that type of publicity, it’s an important thing that people are recognised.

“She has become less uncomfortable because she has become more aware of the importance of it and [knows] people need encouraged to take part. It’s an event where everyone’s a winner.”

Lucy at last year's ceremony — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

The teenager’s heroics prevented a family holiday near the town of Jarnac from turning into a devastating tragedy. Lucy was paddle-boarding with her dad and the eight-year-old boy, a family friend, when his board began to be swept away. After steering the boy to the safety of the riverbank, she rescued her father, who while standing in the shallows had been swept off his feet and dragged into deep water by a surprise current.

Graham recalled: “You know, she did save my life and there’s really no better gift than that.

“As a parent, you expect you’re going to spend a lot of the time giving things to your children. You don’t ever really expect that they’re going to give you a second chance at living.

“I think it was strange in that I was in the situation and Lucy was dealing with the situation.

“I don’t think that either of us felt any sense of panic at the time.

I had only come to the realisation that I was in real bother just as Lucy arrived. I had tried to get back to the riverbank, but the current was just carrying me further and further into the river.

“I went down under the water and I came back up, and that was the point when I realised that my very poor swimming was not going to be the answer and I was not going to get out.

“But I had only just rationalised that when Lucy appeared, took my hand and said, ‘Just lie on your back’. That’s what I did, and that stabilised me and I floated.

“I’d never planned to be in water where I was out of my depth, and that’s just how easily you can find yourself in a life-threatening situation.

“That was a river that I’d been in so many times which is so shallow and so welcoming in parts, but with water it’s dangerous and you just have to be really careful.”

Lucy with mum Lynn and dad Graham — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

The Spirit of Youth honour is for someone under the age of 18 who should be recognised for their special achievements.

The category is once again supported by sponsors Better this year.

Better spokeswoman Jacqui Pope said: “The Spirit of Youth Award recognises the great potential and achievements of young people here.

“We are delighted to show our support for the special role young people play, for their achievements now, their potential in the future and the difference they can make to our community”.

This year’s awards show, hosted by UTV’s Pamela Ballantine and Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, will be held at the Culloden Resort and Spa in Cultra on June 30.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, and the process for putting someone forward is simple. Just email your nomination to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk with an explanation of why you think they deserve to be recognised.

Alternatively, you can post nominations to Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, 33 Clarendon Road, Belfast BT1 3BG.