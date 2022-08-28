Ash can’t wait to perform at Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Awards

Ash (centre) help launch this year's Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards with Ulster Bank's Terry Robb (left) and Sunday Life's Maxie Swain (right)

Downpatrick rockers Ash are ready to shine a light on everyday heroes as they prepare to rock the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards 2022, in association with Ulster Bank.

Ash are performing at the awards, which recognise people who go above and beyond for others and celebrate unsung heroes in our communities, with frontman Tim Wheeler and bassist Mark Hamilton telling of their excitement at being involved in such a worthwhile project.

The bash takes place at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Cultra on September 30. A limited number of tickets are now on sale for the star-studded ceremony. The details are at the bottom of this story.

Ash will also perform in the Ulster Hall in Belfast later this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary. This specially curated show will chart their success story, including milestones such as their formation in 1992 and their number one album 1997.

With seven studio releases and a run of 13 top 40 singles, such as Shining Light, Girl From Mars, Goldfinger and Oh Yeah, the rock band have cemented themselves among the all-time greats.

Tim said: “I’m looking forward to hearing the stories of the people being recognised [at the awards]. Also, it’s always fun getting home to play in Northern Ireland. I went to a school formal at the Culloden, so I might get some funny flashbacks being there.

“We love the idea of celebrating people who make a difference locally and deserve more recognition. We’re very proud of being Northern Irish and it’s great to be appearing at an awards ceremony that recognises positivity in the community.”

Tim Wheeler

Bass guitarist Mark Hamilton raises money for breast cancer by repurposing his used bass strings as punk rock jewellery after his mum fought off the disease three times.

He said using fame for good causes was something the band enjoys doing and admitted they were honoured to be performing for Northern Ireland’s unsung heroes.

Mark explained: “We heard Snow Patrol did it last time (2019) and found out a bit more about the awards and of course we wanted to be involved.

“We don’t need an excuse to come home, and for something like this it’s obviously very worthwhile to celebrate everyday heroes. It’s a lovely thing to do and for sure we wanted to be part of it.

“We have done a couple of similar things before. We played Wembley Arena recently for a gig dedicated to frontline workers during the pandemic, which was great.

“Those people kept everybody going during the pandemic and we were able to lock down because of the sacrifices they made, so it was great to celebrate them in that way. The Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards are very similar.

“We’ve had a number of projects in the past on subjects we’re passionate about. I’ve done some fundraising for breast cancer charities in the past as my mum has battled with it three times now.

“The band has done fundraising for Alzheimer’s as well, as Tim’s dad suffered with it before he died.

“There are causes close to our hearts, but to highlight heroes in the community, especially people who kept us going during the pandemic, is something we wanted to do.”

The awards are being supported by Q Radio, which will be interviewing attending stars on the red carpet on the night. Annette Small, Q Radio group marketing and communications manager, said: “The Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards are a fantastic way of celebrating unsung heroes who make a real difference to the lives of others.

“This snapshot of ordinary people doing extraordinary things really shows what can be achieved when we help each other and work together.

“Q Radio is the companion of choice for many and supporting our listeners is at the heart of what we do, so we are proud to partner with this fantastic initiative, helping to shine a light on the inspirational people working hard to make their communities a better place.

“Looking ahead to the glittering ceremony, dozens of famous faces will be in attendance, including our own Declan Wilson, the Q Radio Breakfast presenter, who will be interviewing stars on the red carpet and in their seats throughout the evening. Tune in and head to our social pages to follow the action on the night.”

Actor Ian McElhinney at his home in Belfast

A judging panel, including representatives from Sunday Life, headline sponsor Ulster Bank and TV stars Ian McElhinney and Gloria Hunniford, have chosen the finalists and winners, who will be revealed at the event on September 30.

On the awards night, hosted by UTV presenters Ruth Gorman and Marc Mallett, there will also be a performance from T’Pau’s Carol Decker and a comedy slot from Give My Head Peace ‘s Tim McGarry.

As usual, a string of well-known local faces will be in attendance alongside our finalists from across Northern Ireland.

Gloria Hunniford is joining the judging panel

AWARDS CATGEORIES:

Unsung Hero (sponsored by The Boulevard): Someone whose great deed or deeds have previously gone unnoticed, but who will have made a major contribution to your life or to your community.

Overcoming Adversity (sponsored by Stroll Insurance): Someone who has overcome huge personal challenges, whether it is dealing with illness or disability or overcoming problems.

Spirit of Youth (sponsored by Better): Someone under the age of 18 who should be recognised for their special achievements.

999 Hero (sponsored by Shield Accident Management): A member of the emergency services who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job.

Charity Champion (sponsored by Kingsbridge Foundation): Someone who has worked tirelessly for a charity or as a fundraiser for many years.

Spirit of Health (sponsored by Balmoral Healthcare): A medical professional who has gone the extra mile to improve the health and well-being of their patients.

Spirit of Education (sponsored by iPro Hydrate): This award recognises a truly inspirational teacher who has helped children and young people fulfil their potential.

Caring Spirit Award (sponsored by Power NI): A person, young or old, who has dedicated their time to caring for a friend or family member.

Spirit of Sport (sponsored by McComb’s Coach Travel): Someone who has made an exceptional contribution to local sport over a number of years.

Climate Hero (sponsored by Concentrix): Seeks to recognise an individual or community group going the extra mile to care for and protect the local environment for future generations.

Special Recognition: Someone who the judges feel represents the Spirit of Northern Ireland by selflessly serving others and being an inspiration to us all.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale for the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards at the Culloden hotel. Tickets cost £70pp (plus VAT) including four-course dinner and table wine. To book email events@belfasttelegraph.co.uk