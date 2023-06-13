Awards demonstrate vibrancy and strength of local food sector

From left, Michelle Shirlow, chief executive of Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards title sponsor Food NI, presents Best Marketing Campaign to the Musgrave NI team for its Centra Choices campaign

Henderson Group had a successful night at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards with five wins

A brave, innovative campaign tapping into the real rather than filtered self was how judges described Centra Choices, awarded Best Marketing Campaign at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards .

Centra brand owner Musgrave also picked up another win and four highly commended accolades during the awards held as part of the Grocers’ Ball at the Culloden Estate and Spa on June 9.

It was a particularly successful night for the Henderson Group, which lifted five wins including Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer for Laura Thompson as well as Best Digital Campaign, Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership, Best New Product/Product Relaunch and Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion.

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of title awards sponsor Food NI, said: “It was great to be involved with the awards and see the innovation demonstrated by food companies. There was a real focus on connecting with citizens in ways that show purposeful engagement and corporate responsibility.”

Judging this year’s awards were Professor Barry Quinn (panel chair), Riki Neill, John D’Arcy, Grainne Moody and Ms Shirlow.

Prof Quinn said: “There was an excellent quality of submissions, making it a difficult task to pick out winners. The entries really demonstrate the vibrancy of the local food sector and its focus on innovation, creativity and strong customer relations. Well done to all.”

Best Marketing Campaign

Sponsored by: Food NI

Winner: Centra - Centra Choices

Highly commended: Dale Farm — Grab one for your favourite

Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer

Sponsored by: Forest Feast

Winner: Laura Thompson — Henderson Wholesale

Highly commended: Sara Fearon — Nearby NI

Leader in Marketing

Sponsored by: Hovis

Winner: Sonya Cassidy — Sonya Cassidy Public Relations

Highly commended: Kerri Smith — Finnebrogue Artisan

Best Brand

Sponsored by: Henderson Food Machinery

Winner: Naturo Natural Pet Food — Naturo

Highly commended: Musgrave NI — SuperValu

Best Digital Campaign

Sponsored by: White’s Oats

Winner: Henderson Wholesale — 12 Deals of Christmas

Highly commended: Mace — Ready, Set, Christmas

Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership

Sponsored by: Hunky Dorys

Winner: Henderson Retail — Heart of our Community

Highly commended: Musgrave NI — SuperValu, Centra & Action Cancer

Best Sustainability Initiative

Sponsored by: Power NI

Winner: Musgrave NI — Sustainability Fund

Highly commended: Maxol — Maxol Kinnegar Service Station

Best Export Marketing

Sponsored by: Invest NI

Winner: Hinch Distillery

Highly commended: Linwoods Health Foods

Best New Product/Product Relaunch

Sponsored by: Derry Group Ireland

Winner: Henderson Group — The Kitchen, Cooked Locally

Highly commended: Musgrave NI — The Happy Pear

Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion

Sponsored by: Molson Coors

Winner: Henderson Wholesale — SPAR & EUROSPAR Weekly Mega Deals

Highly commended: Dromona — Unwrap Joy with Dromona this Christmas