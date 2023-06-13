Awards demonstrate vibrancy and strength of local food sector
A brave, innovative campaign tapping into the real rather than filtered self was how judges described Centra Choices, awarded Best Marketing Campaign at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards.
Centra brand owner Musgrave also picked up another win and four highly commended accolades during the awards held as part of the Grocers’ Ball at the Culloden Estate and Spa on June 9.
It was a particularly successful night for the Henderson Group, which lifted five wins including Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer for Laura Thompson as well as Best Digital Campaign, Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership, Best New Product/Product Relaunch and Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion.
Michele Shirlow, chief executive of title awards sponsor Food NI, said: “It was great to be involved with the awards and see the innovation demonstrated by food companies. There was a real focus on connecting with citizens in ways that show purposeful engagement and corporate responsibility.”
Judging this year’s awards were Professor Barry Quinn (panel chair), Riki Neill, John D’Arcy, Grainne Moody and Ms Shirlow.
Prof Quinn said: “There was an excellent quality of submissions, making it a difficult task to pick out winners. The entries really demonstrate the vibrancy of the local food sector and its focus on innovation, creativity and strong customer relations. Well done to all.”
Best Marketing Campaign
Sponsored by: Food NI
Winner: Centra - Centra Choices
Highly commended: Dale Farm — Grab one for your favourite
Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer
Sponsored by: Forest Feast
Winner: Laura Thompson — Henderson Wholesale
Highly commended: Sara Fearon — Nearby NI
Leader in Marketing
Sponsored by: Hovis
Winner: Sonya Cassidy — Sonya Cassidy Public Relations
Highly commended: Kerri Smith — Finnebrogue Artisan
Best Brand
Sponsored by: Henderson Food Machinery
Winner: Naturo Natural Pet Food — Naturo
Highly commended: Musgrave NI — SuperValu
Best Digital Campaign
Sponsored by: White’s Oats
Winner: Henderson Wholesale — 12 Deals of Christmas
Highly commended: Mace — Ready, Set, Christmas
Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership
Sponsored by: Hunky Dorys
Winner: Henderson Retail — Heart of our Community
Highly commended: Musgrave NI — SuperValu, Centra & Action Cancer
Best Sustainability Initiative
Sponsored by: Power NI
Winner: Musgrave NI — Sustainability Fund
Highly commended: Maxol — Maxol Kinnegar Service Station
Best Export Marketing
Sponsored by: Invest NI
Winner: Hinch Distillery
Highly commended: Linwoods Health Foods
Best New Product/Product Relaunch
Sponsored by: Derry Group Ireland
Winner: Henderson Group — The Kitchen, Cooked Locally
Highly commended: Musgrave NI — The Happy Pear
Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion
Sponsored by: Molson Coors
Winner: Henderson Wholesale — SPAR & EUROSPAR Weekly Mega Deals
Highly commended: Dromona — Unwrap Joy with Dromona this Christmas