Barrett Group delighted to sponsor Property Marketing Campaign of the Year

Belfast Telegraph Property Awards take place on October 6

Entries have opened today for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach ahead of an awards ceremony on October 6.

We are excited to share the news that Barrett Group is proudly sponsoring the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards for a fifth consecutive year.

With over three decades of experience in the industry, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to supporting and celebrating the best in the business.

At Barrett Group, we take immense pride in our bespoke online service, offering estate agents a quick turnaround for ordering for sale, letting, and commercial boards.

Our dedication to delivering tailored solutions sets us apart in the market.

In addition to our comprehensive signage services, which encompass window displays, LED displays, wall displays, and window/wall graphics, we also excel in bespoke shopfitting and interior fitouts.

These services cater not only to the property industry but extend to various other sectors as well.

Entries have opened today for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Property Awards in partnership with Openreach ahead of an awards ceremony on October 6.

Recently, we reached a significant milestone by relocating after 33 years on the Crumlin Road in Belfast.

Our new 6,500-sq-ft premises at 10c Hydepark Road in Mallusk presents a fantastic opportunity for growth and is providing our valued customers with even more options.

As we anticipate the Property Awards, we extend our best wishes to all the nominees. It is an honour to be part of an event that celebrates excellence and innovation within the property industry.

We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence and contributing to the growth and success of our partners and clients.

Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this exciting new chapter in our company’s history.

To find out more about Barrett Group, visit https://wearebarrett.com/

Entries are now open up to a deadline of Thursday, September 7 for the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter