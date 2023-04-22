Belfast Telegraph & Electric Ireland Game Changers Awards 2023 – Nominate yours today

The monthly Belfast Telegraph & Electric Ireland Game Changer Awards recognises the efforts of outstanding Northern Ireland women who are championing women’s sport both at home and on the world stage. Whether amateur or elite, these awards celebrate local sportswomen, coaches and volunteers inspiring the next generation of sports stars.

We want to hear the many stories of those working to make a difference to women’s sport across our communities. The individual may work with a single sport on as part of a cross-sport initiative, and may be part of a charity, public sector, private or volunteer organisation.

How to nominate your Game Changer

At the end of each month between April and December, our panel of judges will choose one winner who has encouraged more people to value, participate in, watch and support women’s sport, with the monthly winners progressing to our Game Changer 2023 Awards ceremony in January of next year.

To nominate your Game Changer you must have their consent. You should ensure that the person you have nominated is aware that you are providing information about them and their work to the Belfast Telegraph, which will be publicised if they are shortlisted. Then simply use the form below and tell our judges what makes them worthy of this month’s award.

Your nominee must:

Be Female

Resident in or represent Northern Ireland

Nominees must be over 18 and you must have their permission to nominate them.

When writing your nomination please consider what the individual has accomplished in the past month. Have they, for example, done any of the following:

Had a demonstrable and significant impact on others at a local / grassroots or national level. Actively made use of their profile as a sportswoman to bring about positive change in sport for women and girls Influenced local/national/social media coverage Shown creativity and innovation in promoting girls’ and women’s sport.

To nominate your Game Changer please complete the form below