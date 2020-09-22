Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2020: Innovation sponsor MCL InsureTech a pioneer in its field

Advances of MCL InsureTech have transformed insurance process

Trailblazing: Peter Johnston, Aidan Larkin and Mark Woods, Wilsons Auction receive the Excellence in Innovation award in 2019 from Stephen Lamb of MCL InsureTech

MCL InsureTech, which has sponsored the Excellence in Innovation category in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank, is something of a pioneer in the insurance sector.

The Coleraine-headquartered business, which operates the insurance brands Its4women, 25plus and Boxymo, servicing around €70m (£59m) of gross written premium and 90,000 customers in Ireland, has rid the sector of a formerly 'pen and paper intensive' process with its own revolutionary software, created by its subsidiary company.

Such has been the success of this trailblazing technology, MCL InsureTech provides the most comprehensive online experience for its customers and this technological know-how delves beyond the traditional online book and insurance process and opens up a forward-thinking loyalty service that enhances the entire customer journey.

It's that unique online proposition that has made MCL InsureTech a huge success story that tells of growth and industry-disruptive solutions over a period of 11 years.

Much of this success can be attributed to the managing director Gary McClarty and his team's passion for everything online and how they dedicate much of their energy to embracing and developing new ways to work to give customers a more unique commercial encounter.

The company also market tests its IT solutions in a real-time environment, enabling it to continuously improve on these pioneering proposals.

Every MCL InsureTech customer, whether it's the savvy Its4women client to the young and safety-conscious BoxyMo customer, will experience a simple, effective and speedy online process all enabled by the company's software programming company, DotSys Ltd.

It's the skill-set of DotSys that will allow MCL InsureTech to flourish as a software leader in its domain and cement its reputation for having the technological brawn to provide its customers pioneering online solutions to make the insurance process an effortless one.

DotSys Ltd's customer base already spans underwriting agencies to wholesale brokers who are drawn to the firm's 30-year history of developing the latest tech for the sector.

More recently this has included innovative cloud-based technologies, enabling its customers to handle large volumes of business in the most cost-effective and profitable way while industry demand for web-based applications has seen it grow rapidly to develop new and existing products for not just the insurance industry but the retail landscape.

It's the latter IT solutions that give MCL InsureTech a competitive edge in the online insurance market. It's what has driven its expansion in Ireland, with the recent launch of a new Swords office that will service its EU database in a post-Brexit landscape.

The Excellence in Innovation category in the 2020 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank was won by MRP