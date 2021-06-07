Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2021 finalists revealed

‘Shortlisting process gave judges a challenge'

The Belfast Telegraph today unveils the shortlist for entries to the 2021 Business Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.

And the entrants have been praised for displaying resilience and entrepreneurial spirit following a difficult 15 months in the Covid-19 pandemic. The winners will be announced at a later date.

Professor Mark Durkin, executive dean at the Ulster University Business School and chairman of the judging panel, said: “With record entries this year the shortlisting process was not without challenge for the judges.

Worthy winner: Gavin Walsh of MRP, took away the Outstanding Business of the Year award last year

“There was much in the way of excellent practice across the categories with many entries showing a resilience and adaptability in their business model through the pandemic.

“For the judging panel this spoke to the underlying strength of the business sector in NI.”

Kenton Hilman, head of corporate and property banking at Ulster Bank NI, said: “Each of the companies shortlisted has demonstrated impressive levels of innovation and ingenuity and represent the kind of entrepreneurial spirit which has become synonymous with the NI business community.

“After a challenging year for businesses, there has never been a better time to champion their work and recognise the diverse range of talent and expertise spread among SMEs, family firms and larger companies, which will be of vital importance as we look towards economic recovery. I’d like to congratulate each of the shortlisted companies and individuals.”

Neil Gibson, chief economist of EY Ireland, a member of the judging panel, said: ““The shortlisting and judging process of the Belfast Telegraph Business of the Year awards is always a highlight of the year for me. The versatility, resilience and ingenuity shown by business of all sectors and sizes, and from all parts of NI, made this year even more memorable.”

So, who is on our shortlist ...

Excellence in Marketing

Sponsor: Belfast Academy of Marketing

G&L Scientific

CDE Group

Musgrave NI

Spar NI

Beyond Skin Clinic

Phoenix Natural Gas

Excellence in Exporting

Sponsor: Invest NI

Makematic

Mackle Pet Foods

CDE Group

Ryobi

AES Global Ltd

Edge Innovate

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership

Sponsor: Ulster University Business School

Musgrave NI

SDG

M&M Contractors

Mascott Construction

Staffline Recruitment

Clarke Façades

Excellence in Innovation

Sponsor: OSG Cloud

Bloc Blinds

Envision-Intelligent Solutions

Elemental Software

Tobermore

HBE

PAC Group

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media

Sponsor: Sparq

Young Enterprise NI

Balloo Hire Centres

CDE Group

Mackle Pet Food

Musgrave NI

Hill Street Hatch

Young Business Person of the Year

Sponsor: Smurfit Kappa

Ian Megahey (WorkPal)

Katie Matthews (The Mind Tribe UK)

Ben Thompson (Paul Thompson Freight Ltd)

Darren Taggart (Expleo Group)

Ryan Crown (Hill Street Hatch)

James Scullion (Rapid Agency)

Agri-food Company of the Year

Sponsor: Asda

Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt Company

Mash Direct

Montgomery Food Group Ltd

Retailer of the Year

Sponsor: Retail NI

Donaghy Brothers

Mulkerns Eurospar

Lidl

Crawfords of Maghera

Memento

Lynch’s Eurospar

Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

Sponsor: Hastings Hotels

Version 1

Foods Connected

Glandore

Staffline Recruitment

Henry Brothers Ltd

Rakuten Blockchain Lab

Best Start-up or Emerging Business

Sponsor: Scottish Provident Building

Sperrin View Glamping

Hill Street Hatch

Halo Technologies

Lumenstream

B-Spoke Engineering

Sawdust and Rainbows

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast

Lidl

Translink

Coca-Cola HBC NI

Musgrave NI

Best Established Small/Medium Business

Sponsor: Prescient Data Centre

Makematic

M&M Contractors

KME Steelworks

Decision Time

Todd Architects

Outsource Solutions

Best Large Company of the Year

Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt

First Derivatives

Henderson Retail

Tobermore

Edge Innovate

Ryobi

Musgrave NI

Special Recognition Award for Climate Action

Sponsor: Ulster Bank

Henry Group

Smurfit Kappa

Encirc

Granville Eco Park

Charles Hurst Ltd

ABP NI