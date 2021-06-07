Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2021 finalists revealed
‘Shortlisting process gave judges a challenge'
The Belfast Telegraph today unveils the shortlist for entries to the 2021 Business Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank.
And the entrants have been praised for displaying resilience and entrepreneurial spirit following a difficult 15 months in the Covid-19 pandemic. The winners will be announced at a later date.
Professor Mark Durkin, executive dean at the Ulster University Business School and chairman of the judging panel, said: “With record entries this year the shortlisting process was not without challenge for the judges.
“There was much in the way of excellent practice across the categories with many entries showing a resilience and adaptability in their business model through the pandemic.
“For the judging panel this spoke to the underlying strength of the business sector in NI.”
Kenton Hilman, head of corporate and property banking at Ulster Bank NI, said: “Each of the companies shortlisted has demonstrated impressive levels of innovation and ingenuity and represent the kind of entrepreneurial spirit which has become synonymous with the NI business community.
“After a challenging year for businesses, there has never been a better time to champion their work and recognise the diverse range of talent and expertise spread among SMEs, family firms and larger companies, which will be of vital importance as we look towards economic recovery. I’d like to congratulate each of the shortlisted companies and individuals.”
Neil Gibson, chief economist of EY Ireland, a member of the judging panel, said: ““The shortlisting and judging process of the Belfast Telegraph Business of the Year awards is always a highlight of the year for me. The versatility, resilience and ingenuity shown by business of all sectors and sizes, and from all parts of NI, made this year even more memorable.”
So, who is on our shortlist ...
Excellence in Marketing
Sponsor: Belfast Academy of Marketing
G&L Scientific
CDE Group
Musgrave NI
Spar NI
Beyond Skin Clinic
Phoenix Natural Gas
Excellence in Exporting
Sponsor: Invest NI
Makematic
Mackle Pet Foods
CDE Group
Ryobi
AES Global Ltd
Edge Innovate
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership
Sponsor: Ulster University Business School
Musgrave NI
SDG
M&M Contractors
Mascott Construction
Staffline Recruitment
Clarke Façades
Excellence in Innovation
Sponsor: OSG Cloud
Bloc Blinds
Envision-Intelligent Solutions
Elemental Software
Tobermore
HBE
PAC Group
Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media
Sponsor: Sparq
Young Enterprise NI
Balloo Hire Centres
CDE Group
Mackle Pet Food
Musgrave NI
Hill Street Hatch
Young Business Person of the Year
Sponsor: Smurfit Kappa
Ian Megahey (WorkPal)
Katie Matthews (The Mind Tribe UK)
Ben Thompson (Paul Thompson Freight Ltd)
Darren Taggart (Expleo Group)
Ryan Crown (Hill Street Hatch)
James Scullion (Rapid Agency)
Agri-food Company of the Year
Sponsor: Asda
Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt Company
Mash Direct
Montgomery Food Group Ltd
Retailer of the Year
Sponsor: Retail NI
Donaghy Brothers
Mulkerns Eurospar
Lidl
Crawfords of Maghera
Memento
Lynch’s Eurospar
Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing
Sponsor: Hastings Hotels
Version 1
Foods Connected
Glandore
Staffline Recruitment
Henry Brothers Ltd
Rakuten Blockchain Lab
Best Start-up or Emerging Business
Sponsor: Scottish Provident Building
Sperrin View Glamping
Hill Street Hatch
Halo Technologies
Lumenstream
B-Spoke Engineering
Sawdust and Rainbows
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility
Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast
Lidl
Translink
Coca-Cola HBC NI
Musgrave NI
Best Established Small/Medium Business
Sponsor: Prescient Data Centre
Makematic
M&M Contractors
KME Steelworks
Decision Time
Todd Architects
Outsource Solutions
Best Large Company of the Year
Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt
First Derivatives
Henderson Retail
Tobermore
Edge Innovate
Ryobi
Musgrave NI
Special Recognition Award for Climate Action
Sponsor: Ulster Bank
Henry Group
Smurfit Kappa
Encirc
Granville Eco Park
Charles Hurst Ltd
ABP NI