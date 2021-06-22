Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2021 winners revealed
The Belfast Telegraph and Ulster Bank are delighted to reveal the winners of the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.
After consideration by a judging panel led by Professor Mark Durkin of Ulster University, winners and runners-up are revealed today.
Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: "We are delighted to announce the winners in the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.
"It's an honour to provide a showcase for the achievements of businesses all over Northern Ireland, who have shown great stamina and determination in getting through the difficulties of the last year or so.
"Our winners deserve recognition and praise for their achievements, as do our runners-up.”
Kenton Hilman, head of corporate and property banking at Ulster Bank NI, said: “Having received a record level of entries to this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank, judges had the unenviable task of selecting winners across all 14 categories.
“Each of the winners has demonstrated impressive levels of innovation and ingenuity and they represent the kind of entrepreneurial spirit we need in the business community, particularly as the economy continues to recover.
"This year more than ever, I want to congratulate the category winners on their success.
"And we look forward to announcing the Outstanding Business of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award winner later this week.”
Mr Brannigan added: "I'd like to thank all of those who entered this year's awards for speaking up about their successes, despite the tough times they've faced, and providing inspiration to many others."
Neil Gibson, chief economist of EY Ireland and a member of the judging panel, said: “The judging process is always a good reminder that there is innovation and fantastic business success in almost every sector.
"There appears to be no such thing as a ‘traditional’ or ‘twilight’ industry — it is all about the business model, ways of working and the seizing of opportunity in an ever more complex landscape.
"There are still huge economic and social challenges to tackle but the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards highlight that we have a cohort of fantastic businesses well placed to meet them.”
Winners will be presented with their trophies at a socially-distanced event on Thursday.
... and here are our worthy winners
Excellence in Marketing
Sponsor: Belfast Academy
of Marketing
Winner: CDE Group
Highly Commended: Phoenix Natural Gas
G&L Scientific
Musgrave NI
Spar NI
Beyond Skin Clinic
Excellence in Exporting
Sponsor: Invest NI
Winner: Mackle Pet Foods
Highly Commended: Ryobi
AES Global Ltd
Makematic
CDE Group
Edge Innovate
John Mackle from Mackle Pet Foods
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership
Sponsor: Ulster University Business School
Winner: Musgrave NI
Highly Commended: M&M Contractors
SDG
Mascott Construction
Staffline Recruitment
Clarke Façades
Excellence in Innovation
Sponsor: OSG Cloud
Winner: PAC Group
Highly Commended: Bloc Blinds
Envision-Intelligent Solutions
Elemental Software
Tobermore
HBE
Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media
Sponsor: Sparq
Winner: Young Enterprise NI
Highly Commended: CDE Group
Balloo Hire Centres
Mackle Pet Food
Musgrave NI
Hill Street Hatch
Young Business Person of the Year
Sponsor: Smurfit Kappa
Winner: Katie Matthews (The Mind Tribe UK)
Highly Commended: Ian Megahey (WorkPal)
Ben Thompson (Paul Thompson Freight Ltd)
Darren Taggart (Expleo Group)
Ryan Crown (Hill Street Hatch)
James Scullion (Rapid Agency)
Gary Connolly Close, director of Memento Floral Designs
Retailer of the Year
Sponsor: Retail NI
Winner: Memento
Highly Commended: Crawfords of Maghera
Donaghy Brothers
Mulkerns Eurospar
Lidl
Lynch’s Eurospar
Agri-food Company of the Year
Sponsor: Asda
Winner: Mash Direct
Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt Company
Montgomery Food Group Ltd
Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing
Sponsor: Hastings Hotels
Winner: Henry Brothers Ltd
Highly Commended: Staffline Recruitment
Version 1
Foods Connected
Glandore
Rakuten Blockchain Lab
Best Start-up or Emerging Business
Sponsor: Scottish Provident Building
Winner: Hill Street Hatch
Sperrin View Glamping
Halo Technologies
Lumenstream
Bespoke Engineering
Sawdust and Rainbows
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility
Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast
Winner: Coca-Cola HBC NI
Highly Commended: Musgrave NI
Lidl
Translink
Carol Fitzsimons, Young Enterprise
Best Established Small/Medium Business
Sponsor: Prescient Data Centre
Winner: Todd Architects
Winner: Makematic
Highly Commended: KME Steelworks
M&M Contractors
Decision Time
Outsource Solutions
Best Large Company of Year
Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt
Winner: Ryobi
Highly Commended: Henderson Retail
Highly Commended: Musgrave NI
First Derivatives
Tobermore
Edge Innovate
Special Recognition Award for Climate Action
Sponsor: Ulster Bank
Winner: Granville Eco Park
Highly Commended: Henry Group
Highly Commended: ABP NI
Smurfit Kappa
Encirc
Charles Hurst Ltd