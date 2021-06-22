Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2021 winners revealed

The Belfast Telegraph and Ulster Bank are delighted to reveal the winners of the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

After consideration by a judging panel led by Professor Mark Durkin of Ulster University, winners and runners-up are revealed today.

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: "We are delighted to announce the winners in the 2021 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

"It's an honour to provide a showcase for the achievements of businesses all over Northern Ireland, who have shown great stamina and determination in getting through the difficulties of the last year or so.

"Our winners deserve recognition and praise for their achievements, as do our runners-up.”

Kenton Hilman, head of corporate and property banking at Ulster Bank NI, said: “Having received a record level of entries to this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank, judges had the unenviable task of selecting winners across all 14 categories.

“Each of the winners has demonstrated impressive levels of innovation and ingenuity and they represent the kind of entrepreneurial spirit we need in the business community, particularly as the economy continues to recover.

"This year more than ever, I want to congratulate the category winners on their success.

"And we look forward to announcing the Outstanding Business of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award winner later this week.”

Mr Brannigan added: "I'd like to thank all of those who entered this year's awards for speaking up about their successes, despite the tough times they've faced, and providing inspiration to many others."

Neil Gibson, chief economist of EY Ireland and a member of the judging panel, said: “The judging process is always a good reminder that there is innovation and fantastic business success in almost every sector.

"There appears to be no such thing as a ‘traditional’ or ‘twilight’ industry — it is all about the business model, ways of working and the seizing of opportunity in an ever more complex landscape.

"There are still huge economic and social challenges to tackle but the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards highlight that we have a cohort of fantastic businesses well placed to meet them.”

Winners will be presented with their trophies at a socially-distanced event on Thursday.

... and here are our worthy winners

Excellence in Marketing

Sponsor: Belfast Academy

of Marketing

Winner: CDE Group

Highly Commended: Phoenix Natural Gas

G&L Scientific

Musgrave NI

Spar NI

Beyond Skin Clinic

Excellence in Exporting

Sponsor: Invest NI

Winner: Mackle Pet Foods

Highly Commended: Ryobi

AES Global Ltd

Makematic

CDE Group

Edge Innovate

John Mackle from Mackle Pet Foods

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership

Sponsor: Ulster University Business School

Winner: Musgrave NI

Highly Commended: M&M Contractors

SDG

Mascott Construction

Staffline Recruitment

Clarke Façades

Excellence in Innovation

Sponsor: OSG Cloud

Winner: PAC Group

Highly Commended: Bloc Blinds

Envision-Intelligent Solutions

Elemental Software

Tobermore

HBE

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media

Sponsor: Sparq

Winner: Young Enterprise NI

Highly Commended: CDE Group

Balloo Hire Centres

Mackle Pet Food

Musgrave NI

Hill Street Hatch

Young Business Person of the Year

Sponsor: Smurfit Kappa

Winner: Katie Matthews (The Mind Tribe UK)

Highly Commended: Ian Megahey (WorkPal)

Ben Thompson (Paul Thompson Freight Ltd)

Darren Taggart (Expleo Group)

Ryan Crown (Hill Street Hatch)

James Scullion (Rapid Agency)

Gary Connolly Close, director of Memento Floral Designs

Retailer of the Year

Sponsor: Retail NI

Winner: Memento

Highly Commended: Crawfords of Maghera

Donaghy Brothers

Mulkerns Eurospar

Lidl

Lynch’s Eurospar

Agri-food Company of the Year

Sponsor: Asda

Winner: Mash Direct

Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt Company

Montgomery Food Group Ltd

Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

Sponsor: Hastings Hotels

Winner: Henry Brothers Ltd

Highly Commended: Staffline Recruitment

Version 1

Foods Connected

Glandore

Rakuten Blockchain Lab

Best Start-up or Emerging Business

Sponsor: Scottish Provident Building

Winner: Hill Street Hatch

Sperrin View Glamping

Halo Technologies

Lumenstream

Bespoke Engineering

Sawdust and Rainbows

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Sponsor: Queen’s University Belfast

Winner: Coca-Cola HBC NI

Highly Commended: Musgrave NI

Lidl

Translink

Carol Fitzsimons, Young Enterprise

Best Established Small/Medium Business

Sponsor: Prescient Data Centre

Winner: Todd Architects

Winner: Makematic

Highly Commended: KME Steelworks

M&M Contractors

Decision Time

Outsource Solutions

Best Large Company of Year

Sponsor: Wilson Nesbitt

Winner: Ryobi

Highly Commended: Henderson Retail

Highly Commended: Musgrave NI

First Derivatives

Tobermore

Edge Innovate

Special Recognition Award for Climate Action

Sponsor: Ulster Bank

Winner: Granville Eco Park

Highly Commended: Henry Group

Highly Commended: ABP NI

Smurfit Kappa

Encirc

Charles Hurst Ltd