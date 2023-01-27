Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 – Enter now
Entry forms are now open across 17 categories
The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank are back to mark their 23rd year! And this year, there is a range of exciting new categories to choose from.
So, whatever your size of business, or whatever sector you operate in, there is a category for you and your company. Receive the recognition and profile that your efforts and achievements deserve by entering one or more of the 17 categories.
Doing so is straightforward and there is no charge. You can enter as many as you wish. Your entry will then be judged by a panel of leading people from across the business community in Northern Ireland, chaired by Clare Guinness, who is Innovation District Director at Innovation City Belfast. The rigorous judging process means that winners truly can say that they have excelled!
To enter, simply choose one of the 17 categories below and complete the entry form. Each category has its own entry criteria, terms and conditions which should be adhered to by entrants.
The closing date is Wednesday March 22 at 12 noon.
Categories
Best Large Company of the Year: Enter here
Best Medium Sized Business of the Year: Enter here
Best Small Business of the Year: Enter here
Best Start-up or Emerging Business: Enter here
Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media: Enter here
Corporate Community Champion:Enter here
Excellence in Exporting: Enter here
Excellence in Innovation:Enter here
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership: Enter here
Employer of the Year: Enter here
Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing: Enter here
Excellence in ESG (environment, social and governance): Enter here
Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year: Enter here
Young Business Person of the Year: Enter here
Tourism & Hospitality Company of the Year: Enter here
Excellence in Marketing:Enter here
Food and Drink: Enter here