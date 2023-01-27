Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023 – Enter now

Entry forms are now open across 17 categories

The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank are back to mark their 23rd year! And this year, there is a range of exciting new categories to choose from.

So, whatever your size of business, or whatever sector you operate in, there is a category for you and your company. Receive the recognition and profile that your efforts and achievements deserve by entering one or more of the 17 categories.

Doing so is straightforward and there is no charge. You can enter as many as you wish. Your entry will then be judged by a panel of leading people from across the business community in Northern Ireland, chaired by Clare Guinness, who is Innovation District Director at Innovation City Belfast. The rigorous judging process means that winners truly can say that they have excelled!

To enter, simply choose one of the 17 categories below and complete the entry form. Each category has its own entry criteria, terms and conditions which should be adhered to by entrants.

The closing date is Wednesday March 22 at 12 noon.

Categories

Best Large Company of the Year: Enter here

Best Medium Sized Business of the Year: Enter here

Best Small Business of the Year: Enter here

Best Start-up or Emerging Business: Enter here

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media: Enter here

Corporate Community Champion:Enter here

Excellence in Exporting: Enter here

Excellence in Innovation:Enter here

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership: Enter here

Employer of the Year: Enter here

Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing: Enter here

Excellence in ESG (environment, social and governance): Enter here

Retail Sector Business or Retailer of the Year: Enter here

Young Business Person of the Year: Enter here

Tourism & Hospitality Company of the Year: Enter here

Excellence in Marketing:Enter here

Food and Drink: Enter here