Belfast Telegraph Business Awards: Getting businesses ready for a future in post-pandemic world

For a third successive year, Ulster University Business School (UUBS) is proud to sponsor the Excellence in Development of Management and Leadership category at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2021 — an important category honouring exemplary leadership and management practice during a time of unrelenting uncertainty and deep change.

Over the last year, leadership has been tested in all its forms like never before.

Many individuals and businesses have stepped up to the plate with remarkable grit, innovation, and adaptability as they pivot to new ways of doing business.

As Northern Ireland’s largest Business School, UUBS has worked closely with local businesses for over 40 years, delivering innovative executive education and management development opportunities to the next generation of managers and leaders.

Programmes are designed to arm leaders with the skills and confidence to make a tangible impact on organisational performance.

The increasing use of digital technology, among many other forces, has spurred rapid shifts in organisational structures and skills requirements, posing significant challenges and opportunities for businesses.

This new reality requires existing and aspiring leaders to cultivate new skills and capabilities relevant to the post-pandemic workplace and it is becoming increasingly clear that organisations will demand highly competent and adaptable leaders and managers who can harvest a more resilient and change-ready culture.

To help the workforce prepare for the future, UUBS is offering 75 free places on a range of part-time postgraduate leadership and management programmes.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the online skills development courses enable learners to take a strategic view of their current situation and master the courageous leadership required to reinvigorate their organisations.

Courses start next month and include:

Leading in a Digital Age — how technology-related changes, along with flexible working models, are shaping the future of business.

This four-day course will equip current and future leaders with the knowledge and skills to align technological opportunities with business strategy to lead businesses through this new age.

Applications close on May 6.

Leading Change Innovation and Transformation — this programme helps executives accelerate their impact as a leader by managing successful organisational change.

Proactively responding to change and innovation requires new approaches to leadership — an approach that enables leaders to embrace both continuous innovation and business excellence, and enact transformational change in ambiguous environments.

This three-day module is ideal for those in decision-making positions who wish to develop their knowledge and understanding of how to lead business transformation.

Applications close June 17.

Executive Coaching and Mentoring — designed for senior executives, the course is a four-day module aimed at deepening the learners’ understanding and expertise in the areas of coaching and mentoring.

Coaching and mentoring are powerful leadership skills in motivating, delegating, problem solving, performance improvement and staff engagement.

Applications close May 24.

The business courses are available to those impacted by Covid-19.

Dr Darryl Cummins is Head of Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing at Ulster University Business School

For more information visit: http://www.ulster.ac.uk/upskill

To enter the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, go to www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/businessawards/enter