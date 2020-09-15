Belfast Telegraph Business Awards winners are announced in 'celebration of resilience'
The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank is the biggest celebration of business success in Northern Ireland.
As firms face an unprecedented challenge this year due to Covid-19, we are pleased to proceed by announcing our winners today ahead of a celebration lunch on October 9.
Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said: "Companies across NI have shown great resilience this year, so it is fitting that the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank, show resilience themselves and proceed with recognising impressive business achievements.
"Indeed, as the focus now turns increasingly towards securing an economic recovery, it is perhaps more important than ever that we do shine a light on examples of innovation and ingenuity. The category winners of the awards represent a diverse range of talent and expertise across small businesses, family firms, and larger corporates," he added.
"I want to congratulate all of them on their success in the awards, and we look forward to revealing the overall Outstanding Business of the Year on October 9."
The winners are:
Best Agri Business of the Year - sponsored by Asda
Winner: Finnebrogue Artisan
Best Large Company of the Year - sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt
Winner: First Derivatives
Highly Commended: Edge Innovate and Henderson Retail
Best Use of Digital/Social Media - sponsored by Sparq
Winner:r Goundswell /STATSports
Highly Commended: Gander/Rumour
Best Established Small/Medium Business - sponsored by McKees
Winner: Axial 3D
Highly Commended: KME Steelworks and Outsource Solutions (NI) Ltd
Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing - sponsored by Hastings Hotel Group
Winner: Simon Community
Highly Commended: Smurfit Kappa
Emerging Business/Start-up of the Year - sponsored by Glandore
Winner: See Me Hired
Retailer of the Year - sponsored by Retail NI
Winner: Wood Floor Warehouse
Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership - Sponsored by Ulster University Business School
Winner: Henry Group
Highly Commended: Staffline Recruitment Ireland
Excellence in Innovation - sponsored by MCL Insure Tech
Winner: MRP
Young Person Business of the Year - sponsored by Staffline Recruitment Ireland
Winner: Samantha Kirk, Dynamic Signal
Highly Commended: Conal McGarrity, P.A. Duffy Solicitors
Excellence in Exporting - sponsored by Invest NI
Winner: Cubis
Highly Commended: AES Global Ltd
Excellence in Marketing - sponsored by Titanic Hotel, Belfast
Winner: Beyond Skin
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - sponsored by Crash Services
Winner: Henderson Wholesale