Belfast Telegraph Business Awards winners are announced in 'celebration of resilience'

Winner: Young Business Person of the Year Declan Murdock of AJC Group receives his award from Paul Mulvenna, Direct Medics Healthcare at last year’s awards

The Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank is the biggest celebration of business success in Northern Ireland.

As firms face an unprecedented challenge this year due to Covid-19, we are pleased to proceed by announcing our winners today ahead of a celebration lunch on October 9.

Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said: "Companies across NI have shown great resilience this year, so it is fitting that the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank, show resilience themselves and proceed with recognising impressive business achievements.

"Indeed, as the focus now turns increasingly towards securing an economic recovery, it is perhaps more important than ever that we do shine a light on examples of innovation and ingenuity. The category winners of the awards represent a diverse range of talent and expertise across small businesses, family firms, and larger corporates," he added.

"I want to congratulate all of them on their success in the awards, and we look forward to revealing the overall Outstanding Business of the Year on October 9."

The winners are:

Best Agri Business of the Year - sponsored by Asda

Winner: Finnebrogue Artisan

Best Large Company of the Year - sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt

Winner: First Derivatives

Highly Commended: Edge Innovate and Henderson Retail

Best Use of Digital/Social Media - sponsored by Sparq

Winner:r Goundswell /STATSports

Highly Commended: Gander/Rumour

Best Established Small/Medium Business - sponsored by McKees

Winner: Axial 3D

Highly Commended: KME Steelworks and Outsource Solutions (NI) Ltd

Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing - sponsored by Hastings Hotel Group

Winner: Simon Community

Highly Commended: Smurfit Kappa

Emerging Business/Start-up of the Year - sponsored by Glandore

Winner: See Me Hired

Retailer of the Year - sponsored by Retail NI

Winner: Wood Floor Warehouse

Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership - Sponsored by Ulster University Business School

Winner: Henry Group

Highly Commended: Staffline Recruitment Ireland

Excellence in Innovation - sponsored by MCL Insure Tech

Winner: MRP

Young Person Business of the Year - sponsored by Staffline Recruitment Ireland

Winner: Samantha Kirk, Dynamic Signal

Highly Commended: Conal McGarrity, P.A. Duffy Solicitors

Excellence in Exporting - sponsored by Invest NI

Winner: Cubis

Highly Commended: AES Global Ltd

Excellence in Marketing - sponsored by Titanic Hotel, Belfast

Winner: Beyond Skin

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - sponsored by Crash Services

Winner: Henderson Wholesale