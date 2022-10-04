Belfast Telegraph IT Awards: ‘Plenty of reasons to celebrate industry in Northern Ireland’, says sponsor Telefónica Tech UK&I

The Belfast Telegraph IT Awards were cancelled during 2020, when the world was in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. But they made a triumphant return to the MAC Theatre in Belfast last year, and with an important new sponsor – Telefónica Tech UK&I.

And the company, which is part of the Madrid-headquartered Telefónica Group, is lending its support to the awards again this year as they return to the MAC for another dazzling celebration of the IT industry.

The event has become renowned for providing a more relaxing, spontaneous style of awards ceremony, with comedian Neil Delamere presenting the event last year and missing no opportunity to poke fun at the world of IT.

Telefónica Tech UK&I has had a presence in Belfast since last year, when it took over Cancom UK&I in a £340m transaction. That deal took place two years after Cancom had taken over Northern Ireland home-grown IT company, Novosco.

It’s now a major digital transformation company in Northern Ireland, with around 320 staff and an office in Titanic Quarter.

Peter Russell, Telefónica Tech UK&I’s managing director and a former rugby player who lined out for Ireland in 1990 and 1992, says the business was only too happy to renew its sponsorship of the IT Awards this year.

He says: “It’s a big opportunity for us to raise the profile of our brand. From Telefónica Tech’s perspective, and from our selfish point of view here in Northern Ireland, it raises the profile of what we do in as an organisation and as an employer in a very competitive marketplace.

"Aligning ourselves with the Belfast Telegraph in what I see as one of the premier events of the year – which is how other people regard it as well – is so important.

“As an event, it’s a bit different and it’s a bit quirky. But all the key people are there and we get so much out of it. It’s great for our people, too.

"Our UK chief executive Mark Gordon will be there on the night, along with some other of our people and the local team, so it’s a teambuilding exercise, too.”

Peter says it’s an interesting time for the IT industry in Northern Ireland. There is strong competition for talent, with employees consistently wedded to the concept of remote working.

With Telefónica Tech UK&I’s presence here the result of two takeovers, he feels more consolidation is on the way in the industry. The sale of Novosco to Cancom and the sale of Neueda to Version 1 were not one-offs.

“There’s a wider trend of consolidation and M&A in the IT industry. Telefónica Tech UK&I has bought an organisation in Glasgow called Incremental, a very large data analytics organisation, because we had a deficiency in that areas.

"Because of that, we were unable to deliver the full spec of IT that was need for some customers in big managed service contracts. When you have that gap in your portfolio you try to build it organically or acquire.

"The fast way to do it is acquire and nobody has time to do the slow way, which is very expensive and takes time which big companies like Telefónica don’t have.

“So instead, we have acquired Incremental, which will become integrated in the Telefónica Tech portfolio. So I would think that acquisition strategy will continue as we start to grow and grow and grow.

“And it’s happening in the rest of the IT industry. As well as the Neuedas and the Novoscos, you had Etain being bought over by Deloitte.

"It’s great for the owners and can be great for the employees if the cultural fit is good. These smaller companies which have niche capabilities are going to be acquired, and in many cases companies are set up with a deliberate plan to go through an acquisition over a period of four or five years.”

Before joining Telefónica Tech UK&I in January last year, Peter worked for Microsoft and BT. He feels that the period of consolidation facing the industry, along with major pressure on salaries, means it’s an unprecedented time.

In IT companies, most staff continue to work from home. Peter says Telefónica Tech UK&I has not introduced any requirement of mandatory attendance in the office. Instead, it’s holding events such as lunches and breakfasts to draw staff in for a visit. It held a wellbeing week, and is committed to CSR through its support of charity Action Mental Health and its sponsorship of Banbridge Cycling Club.

Peter Russell, Ireland Managing Director, Telefonica Tech UK&I, Naomi Torbitt, HR administrator, Telefonica Tech UK&I, and Matthew Teggart, Banbridge Cycling Club, pictured at Telefonica Tech's Wellbing Week

"In the tech industry, the way things are, people are able to work remotely anywhere,” Peter says. “That means they could transfer to a job anywhere, and the market is so buoyant and there are so many opportunities.

"That’s not just here but across in London and the rest of the UK where you can just log in remotely from anywhere to do your job.”

And even though competition for talent is strong, he feels the tech industry and wider knowledge economy in Northern Ireland is in a very strong place. “There are thousands of well-paid jobs out there across industries like IT, film and media, pharma and health. I know call it the Tech Shipyard.

"There is an opportunity to create employment and hope, particularly for people with socially disadvantaged or educationally disadvantaged backgrounds.

"It’s about trying to join all that up which we don't do very well but we have a great opportunity because we are a small region.”

He would like to see a return of an organisation like Momentum, which served as a trade and lobby group for IT but is now defunct.

Peter feels wage inflation in the industry means that Northern Ireland is losing its competitive advantage when compared to Great Britain.

"Three years ago, I would have said that we have a definite competitive advantage in terms of our costs against our English counterparts.

“But now we don't. What that means, we have over 300 people who serve the wider group with the skills, dedication and a great attitude to work.

"But our competitive cost base has been removed.”

He says that loss of a competitive cost base means the Northern Ireland office can no longer compete on costs with other locations in Great Britain.

“With salaries, we have seen a 15 to 30% increase in the last few years. A senior role now would for a technical person could be anything between £40,000 and £70,000, depending on their skills base.

"We have senior technical people who are paid more that that, depending on their skill set, and there are six-figure salaries for special skills such as electronic health records. It’s supply and demand.”

The turbulence in the UK economy since the announcement of the mini-budget on September 23 has not affected the business, though there are other practical challenges. “Over the last number of weeks and months, shipping delivery times have been impacted significantly, and that affects everything in terms of what we do, our commitments to customers, our profit and loss, our cash flow. There are knock-on effects.

Peter Russell also played rugby for Ireland

"An ordering process for customers in NI from start to finish is now taking so much longer because it’s that much harder to get that end to end supply through, such as the various components that might be needed, and costs are going up, too.”

Talk of financing the tax cuts in the mini-budget has brought attention to the risk of public sector cuts. Peter believes Telefónica Tech UK&I’s work for public sector clients has helped them cut costs and that digital transformation should be embraced more widely.

This week, he’s looking forward to judging the awards with the rest of the judging panel, chaired by Noel Brady of Consult NB as coach and mentor.

Last year medical testing company Randox won the IT Company of the Year Award for its achievements in harnessing IT to deliver Covid-19 testing. "It was a great example of technology and pharma working together from a local company. Those are the types of examples we’ll be looking for this year.”

He says he’s also looking forward to the recognition which will be given to an individual or organisation through the lifetime achievement award. “That one will be amazing, exactly as it says on the tin,” he says.