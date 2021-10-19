Belfast Telegraph IT Awards: The top firms vying to come away with a major award

Ahead of the awards ceremony on November 5, here are the nominees across 16 categories looking to triumph

Belfast Telegraph and Telefónica Tech Ireland are delighted to unveil the shortlist of entrants to the 2021 IT Awards.

More than 30 companies and 11 IT professionals have been nominated across 16 categories.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony hosted by comedian Neil Delamere in Belfast’s MAC Theatre on November 5.

Peter Russell, managing director of the event’s headline sponsor, Telefónica Tech Ireland, said: “The shortlist for the awards is extremely strong, reflecting the depth and quality of the sector in Northern Ireland and the quality work being done here by a wide range of companies.

“We’re very proud to sponsor this year’s awards which will in many respects showcase the contribution that the IT sector made during the pandemic, helping keep people and companies safe and connected, and supporting vital efforts across sectors including health, the public sector, and retail.

“Congratulations to all of the companies shortlisted.

“We’re very much looking to the winners being announced next month.”

Belfast Telegraph business editor Margaret Canning said the organisation was delighted to be holding the IT Awards this year, after the first event was held in 2019.

“The awards were developed to honour the achievements of companies and people in the IT industry in Northern Ireland.

“Our 2019 event was a fantastic evening of celebration, and we’re so happy to hold the competition and event again this year, after last year’s hiatus.

“We’re so grateful to Telefónica Tech Ireland for their support as headline sponsor, and to all our brilliant category sponsors.

“I’d like to thank our panel of judges, led by Professor Karen Rafferty of Queen’s, for lending their expertise in a really tough judging process. Congratulations to everyone who’s made today shortlist, and thank you to all who entered.”

So who is in the running?