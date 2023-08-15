Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023: e.surv sponsors Young Professional of the Year category

After the turbulence of the Covid years and the ensuing challenges of the mortgage market over the last 14 months, you might be forgiven for questioning if the property market still offers an attractive proposition to aspiring young professionals.

We believe the answer is yes. As a surveying firm we have a particular interest in understanding residential property and we know that whatever role young professionals may undertake in the Northern Irish property market, they do so with a huge amount of opportunity ahead of them.

As sectors of the property market here and elsewhere in the UK will begin to recover, organisations will turn to a new generation of young professionals to help design, plan, build, sell and value residential and commercial property.

It is one of the key drivers of the UK economy and its fortunes drive so much about how we as a nation feel about our personal circumstances and wealth.

We are fortunate to work in an industry that continually innovates and in which technology increasingly plays a large role in everything from its design to build and sale.

Data and digitalisation are transforming the sector, and this creates a huge amount of opportunity for newcomers to shape our industry as they grow and develop their roles and knowledge.

It’s right therefore that, as firms and as an industry, we support initiatives like this that help broaden that base of skills and advice across the entire sector, encouraging more and more talent into the property market.

e.surv is therefore very proud to sponsor this award for Young Professional of the Year, in association with the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards, in recognition of the huge achievements young people attain in the early parts of their careers and in support of their future success.

It is a category that perfectly illustrates the importance of excellence, innovation and the value of young people’s contributions to our industry.

As one of the UK’s largest providers of residential property risk expertise and residential surveying services across the entire UK, e.surv sees first-hand how hard so many young professionals work.

We support scores of graduates in their quest to become qualified and develop their expertise.

Over the past 30 years we have enjoyed huge success, kick-starting and developing the careers of hundreds of residential surveyors.

Our commitment to young professionals and their training is a hugely important investment both for them, for e.surv and the broader economy.

Our sponsorship of this award reflects our commitment to them and to the Northern Irish property market of which we are proud to be a part.

Entries are open until September 7 for the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/propertyawards/enter