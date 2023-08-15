Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023: TLT support recognises hard work of estate agencies

Residential Estate Agency of the Year (sole and multi-branch)

TLT is delighted to sponsor the Residential Estate Agency of the Year award at the returning Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2023 . The category celebrates the exceptional and hard work of our local residential estate agencies. We are pleased to be able to recognise the hard work and dedication of residential estate agencies.

TLT works with individuals, companies and lenders in a wide range of legal areas and sectors and we look forward to continuing to support local and national businesses and private clients with their legal requirements, including residential property transactions, commercial property acquisitions and disposals and the funding of such transactions.

The recent trend of fast growth in the local property market coming out of the coronavirus pandemic has slightly cooled in recent months. However, there is still high demand for homes across Northern Ireland and the supply of homes is a key factor in the market.

The impact of the cost of living crisis - making buying a home more challenging for many - high inflation and rising interest rates may also begin to be a factor and cause the demand and supply to level out in the coming months. This underlines the importance of social housing associations throughout Northern Ireland.

Despite some of the challenges already highlighted, TLT remains optimistic that there are still huge opportunities within Northern Ireland in many areas, not least residential property development.

It would be remiss to not mention the Belfast Region City Deal, signed in December 2021, that promises to deliver an investment package of more than £850m. It aims to generate 20,000 jobs over the next 10-15 years.

We also see growth in the clean energy sector as a result of the much needed Department for the Economy Energy Strategy, Path to Net Zero Energy, published in December 2021 . It is presenting many opportunities for property and infrastructure and also hopes to create jobs in region as well as being a vital element in the climate crisis and leading to more affordable energy.

It is clear ESG remains a continuing trend this year and with an increase in ‘green’ new build homes: sustainability is now a key focus for the residential sector.

We are delighted to once more be sharing in the annual recognition of the outstanding individuals and organisations in the property sector.

